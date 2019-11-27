OXFORD — Ruth Davis had a Christmas light show in 1998 that drew 16,566 cars to her house on Boiling Springs Road. She knew it was that many because she’d had a counter installed in her driveway.
Tuesday night, on land that used to be owned by the Davis family, the city opened Magic of Lights, its new annual light show at Choccolocco Park. The city purchased the property years after Davis’ death and the end of her annual Christmas extravaganza. The new drive-thru show features millions of Christmas lights arranged to show anything from snowmen and elves to Rubik’s cubes and fire-breathing dragons, stretching more than a mile around the park.
Whatever the city uses to count cars at the park, it’s likely to get a workout.
“We hadn’t considered that connection, but it’s a wonderful idea that we will be able to continue that,” said City Council president Chris Spurlin during a soft opening Tuesday night at the park, filled with city employees and their families.
Spurlin said he visited the Davis home when she still ran the event.
“She wanted to share the birth of Christ,” said Spurlin, a pastor, who opened the evening’s ceremony with a prayer.
Davis had long wanted to celebrate Christmas — her favorite holiday — but her husband, Harry Glenn Davis, wouldn’t allow it. She told a Star reporter in 1998 that she’d shook her fist at her husband and said, “Someday I’ll have a Christmas! I’ll have anything I want!”
Councilwoman Charlotte Hubbard recalled in a Monday phone call how impressive Davis had made her show.
“You could see it from the interstate,” she recalled. “It was very festive, and I think it’s a great connection to Ruth for us to have a festival of lights to continue on the tradition there.”
Davis’ husband passed away in 1988, leaving behind 600 acres of land, $10 million in assets and two wives — Davis was the weekday wife, she had said, and Harry spent weekends with another woman out of town. Davis celebrated the holiday the next year, and by the turn of the century she had thousands of lights, with handmade angels, elves and carolers on display from November to New Year’s. She died in June 2001 at age 87, while the home burned down in 2010.
But the Christmas spirit lives on for visitors to Magic of Lights. They’ll enjoy a lengthy drive through tunnels of lights, surrounded by an eclectic mix of themes including elves on surfboards and sports, along with well-known standards like a Nativity scene. On Tuesday, Santa Claus sat with kids at the terminus of a lengthy line, and families had catered Chick-fil-A to enjoy while they waited for the show to open.
Disney favorites Queen Elsa and Anna from “Frozen” were at the event, posing for pictures with kids. Asked if they minded being the only ones appropriately dressed for the event, Elsa — who insisted that Queen Elsa was her real name — said they were in good company, thanks to Santa.
Craft thanked the assembled city employees for the time they spent working on the light show, and called them the finest employees in the state.
At the end of a brief countdown, Craft threw a circuit breaker and the park lit up. The crowd cheered and headed for their cars to be among the first to take the tour.
“I think Christmas celebrations say a lot about your town and the people who live in your town,” Hubbard said Monday. “This all came from the people. They wanted a big, bright light display for our city, and being on the interstate, we had the perfect place for it.”
Davis may have said it best in the 1998 interview she gave.
“When you turn those lights on,” she said, “cars will come.”