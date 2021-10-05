Oxford librarian promotes state’s library services

A handy online reference library funded by Alabama taxpayers is now under the direction of an Oxford librarian.
Amy Henderson, director of the Oxford Public Library, recently accepted the one-year position of chairwoman of the state council of the Alabama Virtual Library. She has served for three years on the virtual library’s council.
The AVL offers to all Alabamians the opportunity to learn from a variety of databases and resources at their homes. For example, Henderson said, readers can learn online about how to repair a car, file a lawsuit, print out legal documents and more. She touted the Human Anatomy Atlas, where a patron can virtually see inside a human body and learn more about how it works and how things can go wrong.
As chair of the AVL council, Henderson will study and help choose the reference resources that Alabamians most need.
The AVL is essentially a library of libraries. For another example, Henderson said, there’s the Capstone Ebooks database, which gives young readers access to high-quality interactive ebooks. The site reads the words aloud and highlights each. A third one, the Teaching Books database, allows readers, teachers and librarians to know more about the books they choose for others. The database also tells them about the author and suggests related books that a reader might enjoy.
A separate entity from the AVL is the Alabama Public Library Service. It, too, offers a wide variety of resources. For instance, a student of any age can access it to get free tutoring or homework help from HomeworkAlabama.org.
“There is no reason for any student to get less than an A in any subject,” Henderson said. “The service can help a student work through a math problem or understand a subject he or she is struggling with.”
She added that students may submit their unedited essays or research papers and receive free advice on how to make them better.
Two other services through the Alabama Public Library Service are the Regional Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped, which offers special equipment to those who qualify, and the Learning Express Library, which offers free practice exams for those who are obtaining certification in their occupational fields.
In addition to tapping into AVL and other available databases, each brick-and-mortar library in the state can purchase additional ones to suit their patrons’ interests.
In Calhoun County alone, there are five other public libraries, besides Oxford’s, that allow patrons to use their computers: Hobson City, Ohatchee, Piedmont, Jacksonville and Anniston. Each has its own website, and the patrons may access the special databases with membership to the library. Appointments for receiving assistance on a computer should be made prior to arrival.
As for the Oxford library, their patrons have access to the Gale Business Plan Builder and Gale Business Entrepreneurship, which, when combined, help people start and maintain a business. Also, there is a database called Knowledge City that offers 14,000 free courses on the topics of computers, business, finance, and other subjects.
The Oxford library conducts regular online sessions that allow patrons to learn about their services at 10 a.m. on the first three Fridays of each month.
“I could talk all day about the Alabama Virtual Library and the many other services available online,” Henderson said. “Do you want to learn to speak one of the hundred languages or so that the database Pronunciator has? Do you want to know how to start and complete a home-improvement project? We offer a practical database called Home Improvement. The things our patrons can learn are unlimited.”
On the fourth Friday of each month, the Oxford patrons can share information, online, that they have learned in their life, or while using these databases and resources.
Call 256-831-1750 to learn more about the Oxford library, or visit www.oxfordpl.org.
The AVL is a service to the citizens of Alabama by the Alabama Commission on Higher Education, Alabama Department of Postsecondary Education, Alabama Public Library Service, Alabama State Department of Education, and the Alabama Supercomputer Authority.
The AVL is funded by the Governor and the Alabama Legislature.