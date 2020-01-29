Oxford kids learn electrical safety from lineman

OXFORD — Getting out of a burning car under downed power lines is easy: Just jump.
Maybe it’s easier said than done. Fourth graders at Oxford Elementary School learned about the leap Wednesday afternoon, when Alabama Power’s Safe-T-Opolis program was held to teach them all about electricity and how to be safe around it. Lineman Phillip Hopkins had two kids stand at the front of the room and explain to their classmates how it works just a few minutes after they watched a video that explained it.
“How do I get out of the car?” Hopkins asked. “You teach me.”
Students Marleigh Gay and Cindy Guerrero showed him: Open the door, cross your arms over your chest — to avoid touching the car after getting out — and jump out so both feet land on the ground next to each other.
Hopkins explained that electricity always wants to get to the ground. When it’s in a line touching the ground, it has a voltage radius spreading from where it rests. Landing with both feet in the same place keeps the body from acting as a conductor between areas of different voltage, Hopkins said.
The kids showed the last part, how to walk away, by slowly shuffling along with their feet always on the ground.
“People ask me, ‘How long do I shuffle?’” Hopkins said. “A long way.”
But that’s only if the car is on fire. Usually it’s safe to settle in and wait for emergency services and power company workers to cut power to the lines.
Facts were abundant. The black coating on power lines, Hopkins said, is to protect the lines from weather, not to protect people from the lines. Electricity travels at more than 186,000 miles per hour, said a company spokesman in a short video. Metal and water are great at conducting electricity, but with 70 percent water content, so is the human body.
The video asked if the kids could see, smell or hear electricity. Most kids yelled “no.” A few said they could, and the other kids were almost distraught at the incorrect answer.
There was a bit of truth to seeing electricity, at least; it’s impossible to say a line has power running through it, but electricity arcs off the lines when objects that touch the ground come near them, like ladders, antennas and kids flying kites.
Hopkins made that much clear with a scale model of a house sitting beneath power lines. Real electricity coursed through the model, and the lineman showed a variety of objects conducting electricity from the lines to the felt “grass” surrounding the scene.
Science teacher Angie Hurst and Abbey Gilchrist will teach students about energy and electricity for the rest of the semester, Hurst said. They’ve been given battery-powered circuits to work with, and will move on to bigger projects by the school year’s end.
“We’re planning to teach them to run wires through cardboard houses,” Hurst said.