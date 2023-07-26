Oxford honors team who helped save young girl in house fire

OXFORD — The Oxford City Council faced a Tuesday night agenda of mostly mundane business items, but one item not officially on the agenda was anything but mundane.
A team of first responders from the Oxford Fire Department, Oxford Police Department and Oxford Health Systems was recognized and honored for its successful efforts to rescue an eight-year-old girl from a burning house.
They had all responded to a house fire at 24 Main Street at 1:55 a.m. on June 20 where they encountered a structure with “heavy fire involvement.”
“Three victims had gotten out of the house and were transported to RMC where they were treated and released with minor injuries,” Fire Chief Gary Sparks said as he related the events of that early morning to the City Council. “Unfortunately, two family members were unable to escape the fire and passed away.”
Sparks said when the first Engine Company arrived on the scene, they were told there was a young girl in the front bedroom.
“Lt. Caylon Reeves and Firefighter Cole Macoy went to the window at the side of the house where Reeves boosted Macoy through the window,” Sparks said. “Macoy conducted a search of the front part of the room while Reeves was able to get on the windowsill.”
Sparks said the smoke was reported as so thick, the thermal imagers used to locate human images had to be held directly against the masks of the firefighters.
“Reeves heard a faint whimper and instructed Macoy to come back to his left,” Sparks said. “Macoy found the young girl and carried her to the window and handed her to Reeves. Reeves carried the girl to the front of the house where the EMS crews were stationed. Oxford Police Officer Blake Price then assisted Macoy in getting back out of the window.
The young girl was sent to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham and, according to Sparks, “was on a ventilator but was home four days later.”
Reeves and Macoy were presented with the OFD’s “Earl Haynes Award of Excellence,” the highest award given within the department.
“It takes a team to be able to control a fire like this one and we have a very excellent team of first responders who also deserve recognition,” Sparks said before presenting certificates of recognition to a group of 18 other first responders.
Recognized from the Oxford Fire Department were Battalion Commander Donnie Adams, Battalion Commander Kyle Macoy, Capt. Brandon Slick, Capt. Jonathan Robers, Lt. Gerald Hovater, and Firefighters Gerald Hovater, Wesley List, Madison Mintz, Ethan Borchand, Trey Forbus, Peyton Vaughn and Jordan Haynes.
Recognized from the Oxford Police Department were Officer Blake Price, Sgt. Chris Steffens, and Officers Adam Holcomb and Officer Kyle Conklin.
Recognized from the Oxford Health System paramedics were Paramedic Jeffrey Snead, EMT Dylan Ray and RN Ashley Fountain.
The audience gave the honorees a standing ovation.
Sparks said the plan had been to recognize the young girl he identified as Kyleigh Caffey, but she was with her mother in Georgia and could not attend the Tuesday meeting.
Sparks also reported the first night of a three-night “Smoke Alarm Blitz,” a campaign to get the devices into a number of Oxford homes, resulted in the installation of 119 alarms in 53 houses on Monday night. The second night was scheduled for July 26 and the third on July 31.
“Anyone can still call Station 1 and we will come and install the smoke alarms for free,” Sparks said.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.