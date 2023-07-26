 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Oxford honors team who helped save young girl in house fire

rescuers all

A group of Oxford first responders who helped save the life of an eight-year-old during a house fire last month was recognized for heroic efforts during Tuesday’s Oxford City Council meeting.

 Brian Graves / The Anniston Star

OXFORD The Oxford City Council faced a Tuesday night agenda of mostly mundane business items, but one item not officially on the agenda was anything but mundane.

A team of first responders from the Oxford Fire Department, Oxford Police Department and Oxford Health Systems was recognized and honored for its successful efforts to rescue an eight-year-old girl from a burning house.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.