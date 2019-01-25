OXFORD — The Oxford City Council held a called meeting Thursday morning to address funding for Oxford Emergency Management Services.
According to the resolution, Oxford EMS incurred additional costs while providing emergency medical services to outlying areas, including Bynum and Choccolocco Park, and recreational events in those areas.
The city authorized an appropriation of $113,281 to the agency, drawn from Oxford’s general fund.
Council Chairman Chris Spurlin said there were no special circumstances behind the funding, but that the issue could not have waited until the council’s next meeting, in February.