Oxford High target of false active shooter call

OXFORD — The Oxford City School System was one of many Alabama school districts which were the target of false active shooter calls early Tuesday morning.
The local district reported the state Department of Education had informed systems of those types of calls being placed to schools “within the past several weeks.”
Threatening calls were reported to have been made Tuesday morning in Birmingham, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa, Morgan County, Jackson County, Lauderdale County, Madison City and Scottsboro.
Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency told one media outlet Tuesday the investigation had not determined the exact number of school systems which received the threatening calls, but confirmed it was “multiple calls across the state.”
“I do want to reiterate: All the threats that we’ve been involved with and that we’re aware of were hoaxes. None of them were viable, and they were all made up or hoax threats, as we refer to them,” Burkett said.
The Oxford City school district released a statement late Tuesday stating the Oxford Police Department had received a call Tuesday morning “indicating an active shooter was at Oxford High School.”
“Our officers on-site responded immediately and collaborated with the response team,” the statement said. “Oxford Police Department investigated and found no evidence of a credible threat.”
The district said students remained safe with classes and activities “going on as scheduled” and thanked the OPD for their “quick response and assessment.”
Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles and Sheriff Matthew Wade told The Anniston Star there were no calls reported within their jurisdictions on Tuesday and both said it had been some time since their departments had experienced any such calls.
Alabama is not the only state dealing with threatening school calls.
According to the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO), more than 30 states have been hit with what are termed as “swatting” calls since September with New Hampshire being the latest reported on Dec. 7.
“Swatting” is a prank call made to authorities with the express purpose of luring them to a location where they are led to believe a horrific crime has been committed or is in progress. This results in a forceful response from local police or SWAT teams, who have no way to know the call is a hoax.
“Mental trauma experienced by students, faculty, staff and parents (as a result of the prank calls) can be the same as that experienced by survivors of real mass shootings,” NASRO Executive Director Mo Canady said in an opinion piece sent to media outlets last week.
