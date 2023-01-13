Oxford High students give firefighting a try

OXFORD — Thirty Oxford High School students were given a “hands-on” opportunity Wednesday to experience what a career as a firefighter would be like.
The Oxford Fire Department welcomed the students to the department’s training center for a Fire Academy Expo, allowing them to interact with current firefighters and the tools of the trade.
The expo is a product of the work between Oxford City Schools Career Coach Vikki Sturkie, fire Chief Gary Sparks and the Oxford Fire Department.
“Today is about having fun,” OFD Lt. Kyle Benson told the students as they arrived. “But, we invite you to ask any of us any questions you might have.”
Benson is the leader of the Oxford High School Fire Academy which allows students to take firefighting courses as part of their senior year.
The academy is part of the Career Tech pathway at the high school and is designed to give students a head start on their careers. Upon completion of the program and graduation, the candidates have the option to enter a bridge program where they can become fully certified firefighters in just five weeks.
“This is a good career and a good way to serve your community,” said Sparks. “We want you to look at what we’re doing today, take it to heart and if you want to do this you can take the next step forward.”
Sparks said his department currently has 50 certified firefighters “and of those 50, 12 came through this program.”
“We also have former students who now work in Talladega, Jacksonville and Anniston,” Sparks said, noting one of the youngest active firefighters who just completed the program is 20 years old and now works for the OFD making $40,000 a year.
Mayor Alton Craft spoke of how firefighters “care about our community.”
“You see them at the ballgames and special events, they raise money for children and collect food and clothes for those in need,” Craft said. “They are not just a bunch of guys sitting around waiting for a fire.”
Craft added the job is a dangerous one, “but that is why they will train you like they will.”
Students had the opportunity to have experiences with EMS tools and situations, a pumper and equipment, special operations and turnout. They also observed special ops rescue, vehicle extraction and structural firefighting scenarios at the training center.
“In the past, we’ve recruited at the high school using a lecture-style approach,” Benson said. “This year, we’re taking it to the next level by creating an expo that allows students to see the facility, interact with emergency service professionals and experience a day in the life of emergency services.”
Oxford City Schools Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley said the collaboration between the school district and the fire department is an important one.
“The partnership we have with the City of Oxford and Oxford Fire Department allows us to provide students with activities like the expo to give students a deeper understanding of what occupations and professions are available at home,” Stanley said.
