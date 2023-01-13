 Skip to main content
Oxford High students give firefighting a try

Oxford High Students at Oxford Fire Department

Oxford  Firefighter Zach Osborne watches as an Oxford High student put on firefighting gear.

 By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

OXFORD — Thirty Oxford High School students were given a “hands-on” opportunity Wednesday to experience what a career as a firefighter would be like.

The Oxford Fire Department welcomed the students to the department’s training center for a Fire Academy Expo, allowing them to interact with current firefighters and the tools of the trade.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.