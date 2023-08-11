Oxford High School Jacket Media broadcasts to the world

OXFORD — Thursday was a busy day for the students in the Oxford High School Jacket Media program.
They produced a livestream broadcast of the Northeast Alabama Law Enforcement Academy at 11 a.m. and then went straight to the Oxford Performing Arts Center for another live broadcast at 6:30 p.m. of the Rubato International Piano Competition.
Jacket Media had already done six live broadcasts of Masterclasses for Rubato on Tuesday alone and were readying for two more Rubato primetime broadcasts on Friday and Saturday nights.
The OHS Jacket Media YouTube channel has become the home for the products of creative students telling stories using the latest technologies as they learn about the career of broadcasting.
Quincy Smith, a senior at OHS, is serving as a co-producer of this year’s Rubato broadcasts. She acquired some knowledge of what was ahead after her brother worked on last year’s livestream.
“I knew going in what this was like and we now have a lot of new people helping us,” Smith said. “I told them it was really crazy doing this really big event. But, I knew we had a good team and we’ve got this. They’re all ready to go.”
Smith said the team met a week ago to blueprint the production ideas and plans.
“The production for us this year is much bigger and different than last year,” Smith said. “It’s stressful, but so cool to work with the technical people here at OPAC. It’s really interesting.”
Covering the Rubato performances this year brings the OHS Jacket Media livestreaming efforts full circle in some respects.
Instructor Candace Finley recalled how their involvement came to be in last year’s event when livestreaming was very new to the class.
“We found out two days before Rubato was to start,” Finley recalled about the group’s first big livestream. “The biggest challenge is we were using equipment we had never used before in this capacity. I had just taken it out of the cardboard shipping container that morning and got it ready to take to OPAC that first evening.”
Finley gave credit to the production team at OPAC.
“Without their team, we would have been dead in the water,” she said. “There is the system of networking that must be put together. They basically said what do you need and where do you need it. That’s all while I’m on the phone with the company that made the equipment which I thought we’d have time to play with at a few basketball games.”
She said the students were still putting graphics together only a few hours before the performances were to begin.
“But, we did it,” Finley says with a large smile.
Mayor Alton Craft summed up their accomplishment of last year having recently told The Anniston Star the livestream last year “was PBS quality” and those videos were viewed more than 2,000 times within a few days.
“We were live in 30 different countries and that’s when things really started to kick off,” Finley said. “I never dreamed we would have an international platform.”
Jacket Media had a heads-up “immediately after last year we were going to do it again.”
This year, it produced the Masterclasses and short video biographies of each competitor which are being used to introduce them and keep the audience apprised of the musical piece being performed.
She said there are already ideas on how to do things “bigger and better the next time.”
“Jacket Media is 100 percent student-created,” Finley said. “When we took over this program six years ago, we went through an entire rebranding asking the students what they wanted to do and what they wanted to see.”
She said the previous program was “very much the traditional news broadcast.”
“I realized the kids were burned out on that format,” Finley said. “We decided if we are going to produce content we have to have a production company and that became OHS Jacket Media.”
She said the career tech program encompasses the creative side including short films, marketing videos, athletics and livestreaming which began last year.
“It’s 100 percent student created, student led and student managed,” Finley said. “I have had to tell them ‘no’ on some things, but I will say with 90 percent of what they ask me if they can do I have one rule: ‘If you tell me you are going to do something and when you will have it done, you better meet that deadline.’”
“I learned in the first year the kids had all of these great ideas, but the follow through wasn’t there,” Finley said. “That’s when I set the policy of you can follow through on your ideas, but you have to meet the deadline.”
The demand for Jacket Media has significantly increased and Finley gives much credit to Mark Hale with the city’s information technology staff.
“He makes sure wherever we go within the city we have what we need and has been instrumental in helping build our program by just helping me get out the information about what we are capable of doing,” Finley said.
Finley said the program is now trying to develop a revenue stream to help fund what is an expensive program.
“We are turning livestreaming into a revenue stream,” she said. “Because we are a career tech program we can charge for our services. It’s a live work contract and they get it a very big discount from what they would get from a professional set up.”
Finley said her classes are going to learn more about the revenue side of the business this year.
“If we are going to grow, we have to have more cameras and have a duplicate set of the equipment we have now so we can have two groups out working at the same time,” Finley said.
The next OHS Jacket Media production will appear live on its YouTube channel when it livestreams the finals of the Rubato International Piano Competition beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night.