Oxford High School Jacket Media broadcasts to the world

OXFORD — Thursday was a busy day for the students in the Oxford High School Jacket Media program.

They produced a livestream broadcast of the Northeast Alabama Law Enforcement Academy at 11 a.m. and then went straight to the Oxford Performing Arts Center for another live broadcast at 6:30 p.m. of the Rubato International Piano Competition.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.