Oxford High School Concert Choir to perform at state capitol

The Oxford High School Concert Choir, pictured here at their 2022 Christmas performance, will perform next month as part of the Capitol Tunes series in Montgomery.

 Courtesy of Oxford City Schools

OXFORD — The Oxford High School Concert Choir will perform March 16 in the state capitol rotunda in Montgomery as part of the annual Capital Tunes series.

OHS is one of nine bands and choirs selected for the showcase, which intends to feature the best of the state’s elementary and secondary music students.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.