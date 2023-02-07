Oxford High School Concert Choir to perform at state capitol

OXFORD — The Oxford High School Concert Choir will perform March 16 in the state capitol rotunda in Montgomery as part of the annual Capital Tunes series.
OHS is one of nine bands and choirs selected for the showcase, which intends to feature the best of the state’s elementary and secondary music students.
The Capitol Sings performance schedule includes weekly Thursday performances featuring one of the selected ensemble applicants beginning at 11:10 a.m. in the Gordon Persons Building before moving to a Capitol rotunda performance at 12:10 p.m.
“Performing at the state capitol is not only an honor for our entire music department at OHS, but it is essential in demonstrating the immense and unlimited possibilities that music and the performing arts provides for our students,” said OHS Director of Choirs Holly Luke.
The choir will sing a capella selections and perform for a minimum of 20 minutes.
Members of the OHS choir range in age from 9th to 12th grade and many who have already been able to visit Montgomery during elementary school field trips are looking forward to making a return visit.
“It’s exciting to have the opportunity to perform for the decision-makers in Montgomery,” said OHS choir member Dominque Stephens. “We get to show the importance of performing arts in our public schools. Being in band and choir has made my high school experience.”
