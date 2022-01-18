Oxford High dominates Choccolocco Park Green Prix

OXFORD — Oxford High School remains atop the national scoreboard of Greenpower USA electric car racers after posting excellent results during the Choccolocco Park Green Prix, part of the Greenpower USA race circuit, held Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets finished the race as champions of the Advanced Stock category and runners-up in the Advanced Modified and Advanced Custom categories.
Oxford High School was the national champion of the Advanced Modified division during the last competition season, held in 2019-20.
Oxford City Board of Education members on Tuesday morning unanimously approved the team’s request to travel to LaGrange, Ga., April 15-16 for further competition in the series.
“We are very happy for those students and appreciate the hard work they do,” said District Director of Human Resources Dr. Christy Shepard.
Greenpower USA is a premier science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) program that provides students in grades 4-12 a hands-on, project-based learning experience that engages students academically and builds critical employability skills. Students design, build and compete in electric-powered vehicles to race on the Greenpower USA circuit. Thirty-four teams and more than 400 students made their way to Choccolocco Park to participate in the weekend event.
“It’s a great event for our city and we are proud to play host to these students,” said Mayor Alton Craft. “We are especially proud of our Oxford students with their success and their dedication learning the new technologies that will shape our future.”