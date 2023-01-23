Oxford High clarifies prom dress code

OXFORD — The Oxford High School prom is scheduled for Friday, March 17, and the girls attending will not be required to send photos of themselves in the dresses they will wear to attend.
A social media posting over the weekend by the high school which included the requirement to send those photos to OHS Assistant Principal Jenny Dothard by March 6 caused quite a stir and even caught the attention of Buffalo, N.Y., country radio station WYRK.
The radio station’s commentary on its website noted the post had some respond in agreement with the dress code, pondered whether such codes would appear in New York schools and questioned the idea that “young high school girls should be emailing pictures of themselves…to someone in a position of power like the high school principal.”
The Oxford City School district said in a statement to The Anniston Star on Monday morning that many students had previously sent pictures to avoid dress code problems at the door, but those photo submissions were never meant to be a prerequisite for prom attendance.
That original social media posting has been taken down by the high school and a revised dress code policy with a more detailed description of what types of dress will be acceptable and the elimination of the need for pre-approval photographs is now in effect.
In a statement addressing the issue, the district said there has been an increase in attendees wearing attire not in compliance with the dress code resulting in long lines to correct violations before prom entry.
“Many students with questions have typically emailed OHS administration and teachers to get approvals on their attire if they are unsure,” the statement read.
“We have heard you and are amending our email approach for prom attire approvals,” the statement continues. “In our attempt to provide a streamlined plan for approvals, our messaging was unclear and may have created confusion. We apologize for any misunderstandings that may have occurred and will take the opportunity to learn and improve from our feedback.”
Evening gowns and cocktail dresses must now abide by the following guidelines: no transparent material, no slits more than six inches from the middle of the knee; no dress length can be shorter than six inches from the middle of the knee all the way around (both front and back from the middle of the knee); no revealing necklines (armpit line) or back lines; dresses may be sleeveless or strapless provided material covers from armpit-line to mid-thigh; and no two-piece dresses with midriff showing will be allowed.
Tuxedo or suits must now abide by the following guidelines: no jeans; no T-shirts; no caps; no oversized clothing; and top hats and canes will be allowed provided they are used properly.
Those dress codes are also in effect for non-students who may attend the prom as well.
Students and parents with questions about the prom dress code and compliance can contact Dothard at jdothard.oh@oxboe.com. Attendees not in compliance with the dress code will not be allowed entry to the prom.
“We want our students to enjoy prom and avoid dress code issues that could potentially delay or prohibit their entry,” the district statement said.
