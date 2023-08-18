 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Oxford Health Systems takes on city’s health challenges

health department

Paramedics Katlyn Campbell and R.J. Tracy are pictured in one of the ambulances with the child of one of the Oxford Health Systems staff members. 

 Courtesy photo

OXFORD – It was at the stroke of midnight on Oct 1, 2020, when Oxford Emergency Medical Services became the Health Care Authority of the city of Oxford, joining the ranks of other health care providers in the state — but with important distinctions that Oxford officials say set theirs apart.

There are no accidents, health scares or public events within the city limits where the agency’s iconic vans — trimmed with a heart and EKG rhythm in the city’s black and gold colors — are not on scene.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.