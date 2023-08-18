Oxford Health Systems takes on city’s health challenges

OXFORD – It was at the stroke of midnight on Oct 1, 2020, when Oxford Emergency Medical Services became the Health Care Authority of the city of Oxford, joining the ranks of other health care providers in the state — but with important distinctions that Oxford officials say set theirs apart.
There are no accidents, health scares or public events within the city limits where the agency’s iconic vans — trimmed with a heart and EKG rhythm in the city’s black and gold colors — are not on scene.
During the 2021-22 budget year, according to 911 emergency records, the agency made 6,052 calls. Paramedics, EMTs and nurses make up the workforce that apply the needed care in any given situation at any time of day or night. Yet Oxford Health Systems, the entity through which the health care authority delivers its services, does not operate as a department of the city.
It serves as an agency supported by a yearly city appropriation, just like agencies including the United Way and the YMCA are, with Oxford Health Systems’ appropriation in the 2023 city budget totaling a little more than $2 million.
“Chief Executive Officer (of the authority) Tom Dixon and his staff have gone above and beyond what either I or the council ever anticipated they would do,” said Oxford Mayor Alton Craft. “They helped get medicines for COVID when no one else could do it. They now have registered nurses who go on scenes. They now carry blood on the ambulances. They are always thinking outside the box. That is very refreshing to me because that goes along with the personality I hope Oxford has that we are constantly thinking outside the box.”
Dixon, who has a background in health care emergency preparedness, recalls seeing the stories about COVID during early 2020 when he was called by a friend about the situation at the time with the city’s paramedic unit.
“I told him I would come to help out,” Dixon said.
That help became permanent after he met with the mayor and City Council to discuss and lead the transition to the system in operation today.
“There was a recognition by the mayor and City Council that health care was an important factor in getting people to both move here and bring their businesses here,” Dixon said. “It was from there we were able to form the Health Care Authority, which is a municipal agency that belongs to the city — much like the school system.”
In other localities, he explained, health care authorities “can do everything from hospitals, ambulances, podiatrists and chiropractors — these authorities can provide any type of health care service.”
Dixon noted that Oxford Health Systems operates in the same manner as county hospitals used to operate.
“We are the same thing except you don’t have to have a hospital anymore. You can have any kind of health care services,” he said. “Having the authority certification gave us the opportunity to build a system from the ground up.”
Dixon brought with him experience in all levels of medical services.
“But I hated most of them,” he said. “Those were all about making a dollar and not about the patients. There is more about taking care of people than getting their insurance card so you can bill them.”
Dixon said Oxford Health Systems currently has three service lines: paramedics, health and wellness for sports medicine and community care services such as vaccination for COVID.
“Not every ambulance service in the world was doing vaccinations and infusions, but we were legally able to do it because we are a health care authority,” Dixon said. “If there is ever another COVID or we want to open a clinic, we could do these things.”
“We never want to compete with the privatized or the commercial health care market in Oxford,” Dixon said. “We should be supporting and trying to grow the city by providing the health care services that are otherwise not being provided. We need to be there to make sure the needs are provided that a government entity needs to be providing — safety net services. You don’t want your 911 to be a private entity because you don’t want them to decide whether to send an EMT or a paramedic or whether you should have a new or used heart monitor on the ambulance because you must make a profit.”
“Our first priority is to the residents of Oxford who pay the taxes which fund the authority,” Dixon said.
Dixon emphasizes these services are made available only within the city limits of Oxford. Due to annexations over the decades, it’s a broad territory, and OHS has seven ambulances staffed during the day and four with a fifth optional staffed at night.
Between residents, visitors and folks just passing through, OHS personnel have very little down time.
“The number of calls has doubled since we started,” Dixon said. “We run between 6,000 and 7,000 calls per year within the city limits of Oxford. We are on track to surpass 7,000 calls this year and we’ve successfully done that on a budget in the $2-3 million zone.”
Dixon said Oxford Health Systems strives to give “anyone within the city limits of Oxford, Alabama, the best emergency care available in the world.”
“From Oct. 1, 2020, the day our service came online, we have never ever gotten a single call when the 911 phone rang and there was not an ambulance immediately available and ready to go answer that call,” Dixon said. “That’s something I don’t think any other city in the state can say. It’s important to note we are a public health service delivered with a public safety model."
The paramedics on the OMS ambulances are required to be critical care paramedics with additional training and certifications.
“The ones that are not are required to have those certifications within a year,” Dixon said.
He also noted theirs is the only health service in the state that uses nurses in a pre-hospital setting.
“The little black SUV people see driving around is being used by our critical care nurses,” Dixon said. “And just like our paramedics, our nurses have to be triple certified as certified emergency nurses, certified transport nurses and certified flight transport nurses which can serve on a helicopter.”
Dixon said having the three critical care nurses allows for “an extra critical care person on call to help the paramedics on the ambulance, especially when we have to transport a patient.”
“We are the only service in the state of Alabama that does that,” he said.
As Craft stated earlier, OHS is now one of the only services in the state whose ambulances carry blood.
“If you are injured and have a bad bleed, you need to go to Birmingham who has surgeons at the ready for these types of situations,” Dixon said. “If we take you to Birmingham by ambulance, we give you normal saline to keep your blood pressure up. But that dilutes the blood and if you have a hole inside of you, it just washes the blood out and you die quicker. You need blood.”
“If we call the helicopter to get you to Birmingham, which is what we do, they will have blood on the helicopter and a critical care nurse,” he said. “If it’s a rainy day with no helicopter, you don’t get that kind of care. I didn’t feel like that was right just to get good care on a sunny day. That caused us to create the means to provide the same level of care no matter the weather. That means having the nurse at all the calls and having the necessary blood supply available at the scene.”
He added all calls may not be for the most traumatic of circumstances.
“With our nurses, they are available to give advice such as home care, changing bandages — things we don’t provide on the paramedic side,” Dixon said. “Paramedics are educated to find the problem and fix the problem then move to the next person. Nurses are educated in a ‘whole body, total person’ healing and restoring of health. With the paramedics, the nurses and the EMTs who are the drivers, we are a team.”
Adding to all of that, OHS also has emergency ultrasound capabilities.
“My three rules are to come to work with a good attitude and conduct yourself as a medical professional, take care of your patients as you would your own family cared for and treat your colleagues and those entities you interact with like you would want to be treated,” Dixon said.
“I do give credit to Mayor Craft, the City Council and our health care board,” Dixon said. “Without those people and the love and support they have for the citizens of this city, we would not be able to do any of this.”
“I also have to give the credit to my team — the paramedics, EMTs and RNs that work every day to save lives and comfort those in need,” Dixon said.