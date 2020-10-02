Oxford Health Systems Paramedics now answers emergency calls

Oxford Emergency Medical Services officially closed at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday night, and the paramedic arm of the Health Care Authority of the City of Oxford began taking calls at midnight Thursday, according to the chief executive officer of the authority.
Officially branded Oxford Health Systems Paramedics — with the authority now operating as Oxford Health Systems — the service uses a mix of new equipment and old gear purchased from Oxford EMS when it closed, including many of the ambulances, which now sport the OHS Paramedics logo of a heart over the spikes of a healthy electrocardiogram.
According to Tom Dixon, CEO of Oxford Health Systems, there have been three ambulances running around the clock since early Thursday, with a fourth that can deploy if needed.
Despite the familiar equipment and headquarters (on Hamric Drive, where Oxford EMS had been), Dixon said this is not a transition or a change of face for the former company, but a new entity.
“We have so many people who think we bought them, who say to the paramedics, ‘Hey, you’ve got new uniforms,’” Dixon said. “Well, they don’t have new uniforms, they have a new job working for the health system.”
The ambulance staff is comprised entirely of paramedics, many of whom were hired from Oxford EMS. There are three emergency medical technicians on staff, also hired from Oxford EMS, employed with the understanding they would complete paramedic programs in which they are currently enrolled. As EMTs, those employees can provide only basic life support services, and two-person ambulance teams must include at least one paramedic. With a roster filled exclusively with paramedics, the schedule can be flexible, Dixon explained.
“Many ambulance services focus on basic life support, primarily what I would call private enterprise, for-profit services,” Dixon said. “We’re able to split trucks up and we’re able to provide nothing but advanced life-saving paramedic response.”
The new ambulance service will still provide some non-emergency services to Oxford residents, Dixon said. Dialysis patients can still get a ride, and nursing homes can transport their clients to the hospital. Those activities tend to be the focus of for-profit businesses, Dixon said; OHS Paramedics will be aimed primarily at providing emergency response.
Non-emergency callers can reach the service at 256-403-6021, Dixon said, though emergency calls are now routed to the service through the county's 911 operators.
Dixon said the service is not a department of the city like the Fire Department or Police Department; he called it an “independent governmental entity,” one that can work with the city but isn’t necessarily controlled by it. The difference may not be so meaningful now, he said, but it’s likely the authority will add more services to its responsibilities later, including anything from primary care doctors and orthopedics to a full-fledged hospital, if the opportunity should arise.
Administrative concerns might be less interesting to residents than some of the service’s capabilities. Emergency callers in Oxford can now expect their ambulance to arrive with up-to-date cardiac monitors and defibrillators, Dixon said.
Intubations — a high risk procedure that involves inserting a tube into a patient's windpipe through their mouth — can now be carried out more safely with camera-equipped tubes, allowing paramedics a clear view of their work.
Calls from ambulance workers about unusual emergencies often fall to whoever answers the phone in an emergency room, Dixon explained, but the service also has a doctor on-call to answer questions about any procedures or issues that fall outside of the typical training for paramedics.
Employees are currently being guided by the health care authority’s chief operating officer, Mason Scott, according to Dixon, but there should be a new, permanent director of operations within the next few days.
The old police station in Bynum is being renovated to act as an administrative home for Oxford Health Systems, Dixon said, and an ambulance will be posted there once the building is ready to use.
“If anyone needs emergency response, they just need to call 911,” Dixon said.