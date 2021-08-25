Oxford health care authority set as primary EMS provider

OXFORD — The city has amended its ambulance code to designate the Health Care Authority of the City of Oxford as its emergency medical service.
Oxford Health Systems Paramedics, the authority’s emergency service, formed in October in response to the folding of Oxford Emergency Medical Service. Paramedics from the authority began working the day after Oxford EMS shut down, and the coverage area shrank, dropping out-of-town communities such as Quad Cities, a semi-rural community outside Oxford and Anniston city limits. Anniston EMS picked up the service area at no profit, according to company president Johnny Warren.
The Calhoun County 911 Board has spent months working to find a permanent EMS solution for the area. During the board’s last meeting, members said the job will have to be put out for bid, according to an opinion from the state Attorney General’s office.
According to City Council President Chris Spurlin, the amended city code makes clear that the city health care authority is the lead and sole provider of ambulance services in Oxford.
The decision was one of only two items on the Oxford City Council’s agenda Tuesday night; the council also declared a 2017 fuel trailer surplus to be sold.