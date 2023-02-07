Oxford fire results in fatality

OXFORD – A residential fire at 814 Boozer Drive has resulted in one fatality.
The Oxford Fire Department was called to the scene at 6:19 a.m. Tuesday. Responding units reported heavy smoke and fire consuming half of the structure upon their arrival.
