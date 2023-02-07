 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Oxford fire results in fatality

Oxford house fire Feb. 7, 2023

The Oxford Fire Department responds to a fire on Boozer Drive on Tuesday morning. One fatality has been confirmed and an investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing.

 By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

OXFORD – A residential fire at 814 Boozer Drive has resulted in one fatality.

The Oxford Fire Department was called to the scene at 6:19 a.m. Tuesday. Responding units reported heavy smoke and fire consuming half of the structure upon their arrival.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.