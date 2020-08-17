You are the owner of this article.
Oxford Fire Chief in ‘serious’ condition at Birmingham hospital

911 Anniston

Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks speaks during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks was in a Birmingham hospital Monday, authorities said.

His condition was listed as “serious,” according to a post on Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge’s Facebook page. The post stated Sparks was admitted Sunday to Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.

Partridge said Monday he could not specify what caused Sparks’ condition, but it was not related to COVID-19.

Due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the post stated, Sparks’ family was unable to visit him.

Partridge said Monday Sparks’ family was doing “as well as can be expected.”

An attempt Monday to reach the Oxford Fire Department for additional comment was not immediately successful.

