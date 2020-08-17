Oxford Fire Chief in ‘serious’ condition at Birmingham hospital

Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks was in a Birmingham hospital Monday, authorities said.
His condition was listed as “serious,” according to a post on Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge’s Facebook page. The post stated Sparks was admitted Sunday to Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Partridge said Monday he could not specify what caused Sparks’ condition, but it was not related to COVID-19.
Due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the post stated, Sparks’ family was unable to visit him.
Partridge said Monday Sparks’ family was doing “as well as can be expected.”
An attempt Monday to reach the Oxford Fire Department for additional comment was not immediately successful.