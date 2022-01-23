Oxford Fire Chief in hospital for infection

Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks has been admitted to an intensive care unit at a Birmingham area hospital for what officials describe as “an infection.”
“His condition is stable,” said a press release Sunday afternoon from city spokesperson Lorie Denton which announced the chief’s hospitalization. “At this time, his family appreciates our prayers and the city will release additional updates as necessary.”
Sparks had been recovering from knee replacement surgery performed several weeks ago and was able to attend the Oxford City Council meeting on Jan. 11.
This past week, Sparks was elected to serve as chairman of the Alabama Firefighters’ Personnel Standards and Education Commission.
Appointed to the commission by Gov. Robert Bentley in 2015 and re-appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey in 2019, Sparks was elected by his fellow commissioners to carry out the duties and responsibilities associated with the chairman’s role. His term expires in the summer of 2023.
Among other duties established by law, the Alabama Firefighters’ Personnel Standards and Education Commission establishes and approves regulations and bylaws, sets minimum standards for firefighter certification, and ensures the efficient operation of the Alabama Fire College.
Sparks began his firefighting career as a volunteer firefighter for the City of Oxford in 1983. Sparks became a full-time member of the Anniston Fire Department in 1987.
He rose through the ranks at Anniston and was promoted to assistant fire chief on Jan. 3, 2003. He retired after 20 years of service with the Anniston Fire Department on Feb. 13, 2007.
Sparks became the full time fire chief for the City of Oxford on March 3, 2007, and has remained involved in several of the community’s civic organizations. He is a past president of the Alabama Fire Chief’s Association and was voted the 2015 Alabama Fire Chief of the Year.