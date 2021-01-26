Oxford Fire acquiring three new pump trucks

OXFORD — The Fire Department will get three 2021-model pump trucks and rotate out a few others that are nearly a decade old, Chief Gary Sparks said Tuesday night.
City Council members approved the lease of the three new Pierce Enforcer pumpers through PNC Equipment Finance at a cost of $1.788 million. The principal will be paid each year for five years at $376,504 per year. Sparks said Pierce, a Wisconsin-based fire engine manufacturer, gave the city about $108,000 in discounts, a little more than the 1.74 percent interest rate Oxford will pay over the life of the lease.
The purchase updates Oxford’s six-engine fleet to have no vehicle older than 2018, with the oldest engines, bought in 2010 and 2012, to go on the market.
“We can sell the older ones to departments that don’t run as many calls and they’ll last them longer,” Sparks told the council at its meeting. Similar trucks bring in around $250,000 at auction, he said, which will help offset the cost of the new ones.
The three 2018 pumper trucks will go to the city’s three volunteer fire stations, which run fewer miles per year, Sparks explained, with the new trucks at city-staffed locations. Call volume went up by over 700 calls last year after the COVID-19 pandemic began, Sparks said, and more than 500 were calls for emergency medical service. He said pump trucks were used to make those emergency runs.
Staff at the fire departments are undergoing advanced emergency medical technician training now, he said, to help continue filling out the city’s safety coverage.
“I’m proud of the way our guys have stepped up and embraced it,” Sparks said.
Councilman Steven Waits, who has had a lengthy career in clinical service, said he understood the immensity of the additional work, which he said had doubled the number of emergency calls the fire department fields.
“I want to make sure everybody understands how much of an improvement to public safety that is,” Waits told Sparks and the meeting audience.
During its meeting, the council also:
— Reappointed David Ford to the Highland Health Systems Board; Greg Thrower to the Zoning Board of Adjustments; John Burdette and Robert Fulton to the Oxford Water Works and Sewer Board; Rusty Gann, Jennifer Yates, Jeremy Cruse, Norma Newman and Gerry Hamby to the Environmental Advisory Committee; Stanley Allen as municipal judge; Bill Bunn, Nancy Burwnell, Robin Leonard, Tonya Sargent, Sandra Pennington, Lorraine Busby and Shawn Jones to the Keep Oxford Beautiful board; Glenda Prestridge and Linda Rinehart to the Oxford Library Board; and appointed Jonathan Mosley to the Commercial Development Authority, and John Rawlings and Candace Moser to the library board.
— Extended CARES Act emergency sick leave for city employees beyond the Dec. 31, 2020, expiration date. The act provided up to 80 hours of paid leave for workers who had to quarantine due to possible COVID infection but could not also work from home. Employees who did not use that time before its expiration can still do so until March 31, if that time is required. A new 80 hours is not provided, however, if the time has already been used up.
— Authorized eminent domain proceedings at 1501 Barry St. for property totaling less than fifteen hundredths of an acre, to be used in a street-widening project there.
— Authorized the mayor to sign an easement with Alabama Power at 130 Marvin Jones Drive, and to negotiate for a parcel off of Leon Smith Parkway for an amount not to exceed $50,000.
— Authorized an application to the United States Economic Development Administration for a matching grant from the 2021 Public Works and Economic Adjustment Assistance Program and authorizing a local cash match of $1.05 million. The money will be used to fix flooding issues on Bynum Cutoff Road.
— Authorized an agreement with Tuscaloosa web design firm The Nine to design a new website for Choccolocco Park at a cost of $10,000.