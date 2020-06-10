Oxford entertainment complex opening delayed

OXFORD — The opening of activity center Big Time Entertainment has been pushed back to January, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the city has pivoted from prior plans to help the business begin on the new timeline.
The entertainment complex had been expected to open in the fall, its developers said during a groundbreaking ceremony in January. By April, the plan was still on track, according to Stan Bush, one of those developers, who had been at the old Blue Spring cotton mill site just off Interstate 20’s Exit 185 watching concrete pads be poured for the 58,000-square-foot building. But opening the facility while businesses in Alabama are mandated to limit customers to 50 percent or less of maximum capacity is a vastly different prospect, especially for a venue for sports, arcade and entertainment activities.
Mayor Alton Craft said as much while telling the City Council during its Tuesday night meeting about a shift in the city plan for supporting the business.
“With the virus in the state that it is,” Craft said, “if they open up now nobody will be able to come.”
The city had in April 2019 discussed issuing a $5 million bond to the developers, Big Time Entertainment LLC, that the company would repay over five or six years, and Craft alluded to other financing plans involving sales tax after the business opened.
The developers recently asked instead for a tax abatement that will make the cost of construction and activity development easier to manage; non-educational sales tax will be waived on anything from drywall to HVAC units, and the cost of building and installing bowling lanes, laser tag equipment and mini golf courses, among other things. Initial assessments included with the abatement application put the total money saved at around $700,000.
Work and materials already paid for won’t be eligible for the abatement, Craft told the council, and will be cheaper than prior agreements, saving the city as much as $500,000 while still bolstering the development, which is expected to cost more than $9 million and employ 35 people during its first year, according to the application.
During its meeting, the City Council also:
— Approved bids from Sunny King Ford for $24,800 and $34,500 for a 2020 Ford F-150 supercab truck and 2020 Ford F-150 supercrew truck, respectively. Craft said the vehicles were replacements for others in the city’s street department.
— Authorized city attorney Ron Allen to enlist an appraiser to determine the value of nine-tenths of an acre of land on Leon Smith Parkway. The city needs to acquire the property to undertake a bridge and road-widening project for the area, which has seen more traffic as nearby areas have been developed. The property’s current owner, according to Councilman Steven Waits, has asked $500,000 for the property.
“A half-million dollars for .9 acres is excessive, to say the least,” Waits said.
After the property has been appraised, the city may claim eminent domain in accordance with state law, according to the approved resolution. Commercial Valuation Services, a Birmingham business, will conduct the appraisal.
— Agreed to lease office space to Congressman Mike Rogers at the East Metro Area Crime Center, located beside City Hall, affording Rogers space to work within his district.
— Approved the sale of city land along Marvin Jones Drive to Martha Garrett, a private resident who wants to build a house on the 1.62-acre property, according to Council President Chris Spurlin. The remaining half acre of the parcel is on the opposite side of the road and adjacent to Oxford High School, and will be sold to the Oxford Board of Education.
According to Calhoun County property records, the land’s total value is $26,700.