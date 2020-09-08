Oxford EMS struggling to meet payroll for ambulance workers

OXFORD — Employees of Oxford Emergency Medical Service pleaded for money to keep the ambulance service in operation during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, an emergency request council members approved.
A contingent of uniformed EMS workers sat in theater seats near the stage of the Oxford Performing Arts Center, where the city has held council meetings for months. An employee stood to address the council, reading a letter written by members of the EMS board of directors, he said. The letter detailed the high cost of operations in August — a total of $153,000 after payroll, health insurance, liability insurance, worker’s compensation and $70,000 in other expenses — which had been mostly absorbed by a loan from the City Council for $140,000 that month.
“We are here once again pleading before you for another emergency loan,” the letter read.
Without another loan of $100,000 the service would not be able to stay afloat for the rest of the month, according to the statement. Councilwoman Charlotte Hubbard asked for clarification, out of apparent concern and disbelief.
“They’re out there working now?” Hubbard asked. “This is the money they’re earning now?”
Council President Chris Spurlin asked the employee if the service would not be able to make payroll without emergency action from the council.
“According to our projections, that’s correct,” the employee stated.
Tom Dixon, who was hired as interim director in March after former director Ricky Howell was terminated and four of five board members resigned, said after the meeting that he had accepted a job as chief executive officer of the city’s new Health Care Authority, and was no longer with the EMS. Dixon had been hired to appraise whether the service could be saved; he said in June that the service would likely fail by mid-August without drastic action.
Another staff member had been appointed to hold the director’s seat, Dixon said, but no executive-level EMS staff or board members were present at the meeting.
According to the letter, it would cost between $1 million and $1.5 million to pay off all of the service’s past-due bills and loan obligations, though it was unclear whether that total includes pending lawsuits from former employees, including Howell and members of his family, who also had jobs with Oxford EMS.
Members of the EMS board are expected to speak at the next City Council meeting and provide a “bottom line” picture of operations at the ambulance service. The council’s next meeting is Sept. 22.
During its meeting, the City Council also:
• Approved the purchase of an MD 530 FF helicopter for the Police Department at a total of $2.5 million. Much of that money will come from the sale of surplus helicopter parts owned by the city, including a helicopter mast, main rotor drive shaft and assorted, related hardware for a Hughes brand helicopter.
Remaining costs after the sale will be paid with up to $1 million per year from money raised through Sunday alcohol sales.
• Approved a request to rezone property at 261 Carterton Heights from a Neighborhood Shopping Center zone to an agricultural district.
• Paid $26,000 into the Alabama Children’s Museum Fund, administered by the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama, which will be used to buy a carousel currently located in Gadsden, according to OPAC Director John Longshore.
• Entered an agreement with the East Alabama Regional Planning Commission to participate in a comprehensive mapping update program that maintains digital maps of roads and the local environment at a cost of $8,000 to the city and $32,000 from the Planning Commission. The city enters the agreement each year, council members noted during the meeting.
• Committed $152,535 in a local match for 50 percent of the operating cost and 20 percent of the maintenance cost for a local transportation program through the Federal Transit Administration.
• Accepted a proposal for storm drain improvements on Spring Branch Drive from Holmes II Excavation at a cost of $43,400.