OXFORD — The city won’t pay $25,000 per month to Oxford Emergency Medical Services, after a City Council resolution failed due to lack of support Tuesday night.
The city has poured money into the ambulance service in recent years, attempting to offset what the service has told city leaders is flagging income. Oxford’s FY2020 budget already has $170,700 set aside for the agency, flagged to pay for maintenance, gas and oil for ambulances. Additional appropriations since January have totaled about $280,000. Council President Chris Spurlin said that Oxford EMS had complained it was losing money on a station in the Bynum area, which the city had requested be opened to support communities there. The $25,000 per month — $300,000 per year, on top of what is already in the city budget — would offset their losses, EMS leaders had said.
Spurlin moved to hold a vote during the council meeting, but the resolution failed due to lack of a second motion; no vote was held. The resolution had been on the consent agenda — generally considered to be noncontroversial items, voted on together at one time — before it was removed from that list during the council’s pre-meeting work session.
Council members were more vocal than usual about the city’s ambulance service issues during the work session. That may have been due to a lawsuit filed against Oxford EMS and the city Tuesday morning — one of several filed in the last two years — this time brought by Emergency Medical Billing, a Lafayette company that handled billing service for Oxford EMS. According to the suit, the ambulance service owes $30,201 for billing work from May to August of this year.
Joel Gregory, managing partner of Emergency Medical Billing, said by phone Tuesday afternoon that Oxford EMS had a pattern of difficulty paying its bills, stretching periods of nonpayment as long as four months.
Gregory said he’d met with Ricky Howell, Oxford EMS director, earlier this year. Howell had told him that the ambulance service would handle its own medical billing, Gregory said, and told Gregory “we are cash-strapped.”
“Knowing Oxford EMS’s revenue stream as well as we do, we’re confused as to why they find themselves in their current situation,” Gregory wrote in a separate, emailed statement.
Attempts to reach Ricky Howell, director of Oxford EMS, were unsuccessful Tuesday afternoon before the meeting.
Recent lawsuits have blurred the line between the organization and the city, with city leaders saying that the business is a private enterprise, while Oxford EMS attorneys argue that the nonprofit is an arm of the city, much like the fire or police departments. The service was founded in the 1970s and reincorporated by Oxford in 2009 to allow Oxford EMS to offer government retirement plans to its employees.
Council members were hesitant during the work session about spending more money. Spurlin said the service reported it was about $2,000 from breaking even in October; Councilwoman Charlotte Hubbard suggested that the service try to manage on its own before the city handed over more cash.
Councilman Mike Henderson seemed to have reached his limit Tuesday.
“You know the definition of insanity — doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results,” said Henderson.
Of the council’s five members, Henderson has been the most skeptical of the EMS service and how it spends city money in prior meetings. He reiterated his belief that the spending — which totals nearly $500,000 this year, including budgeted money — could cut into police and fire budgets, or cause other trouble.
He and other council members, including Mayor Alton Craft, agreed that an ambulance service is a necessity, and praised the medical staff of the Oxford EMS. Still, it’s taxpayer money supporting what the city calls a private business.
“This is stupid, to keep giving them money and not hold them accountable for it,” Henderson said. “We all know what the answer is and we’re not willing to say it.”
Oxford fire Chief Gary Sparks said the city owns the Bynum station, a former Oxford firehouse, and the only cost for EMS at the site is utilities. The service averages about 30 calls per day citywide, he said, including emergencies and patient transfers.
Discussion turned to the city taking over ambulance services; one problem is that the city paid for Oxford EMS’s ambulances by issuing appropriations, Sparks said. Though the city paid for the vehicles, it doesn’t and has never owned them, meaning it would need all-new trucks.
Craft said that if the city were to decide to let Oxford EMS fend for itself, it would have to do so with an alternate ambulance service at the ready.
“We’d have to let EMS know what we’re doing, and I think they tell us they’re good through December, probably,” he said.
Spurlin noted that the service had recently made cuts; Sparks said the service cut back to three ambulances after laying off some of its EMT workers. Craft said he knew the service had also laid off administrative staff. Spurlin said the service will need time to see the effect of those cuts before more decisions can be made.
During its meeting, the City Council also:
— Agreed to pay Tuscaloosa web development firm The Nine for a new city website, which could roll department sites like those of the fire department and Choccolocco Park into one main web domain. The site’s design and implementation will cost $25,000 total, with a $500 monthly fee for upkeep.
— Appointed Bill Bunn, Nancy Burnell, Robin Leonard, Leigh Ann Beshears, Lorraine Busby and Shawn Jones to the Keep Oxford Beautiful Board.