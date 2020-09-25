Oxford EMS employees hold little hope to recoup lost pay

When Oxford Emergency Medical Services closes next week, former employees waiting for unpaid benefits and reparations for misspent paychecks will still be counted among the ambulance service’s jilted creditors.
The Oxford City Council decided Tuesday, after years of propping up the ailing ambulance service with appropriations, emergency loans and annual aid in the city budget, to let the service fold when it runs out of money to pay employees Wednesday.
Emergency medical responsibilities will immediately fall to the newly created Health Care Authority of the City of Oxford, which will operate a fleet of ambulances and employ emergency medical technicians and paramedics, ostensibly with a more stable financial base and more employees for service calls.
But while the odds of getting an ambulance to emergencies might be getting better for Oxford residents, Oxford EMS’ estimated $1.5 million in debt — and a laundry list of litigation — will exist past the service’s expiration date.
Adam Ragains, a former employee of Oxford EMS who lost his job in April this year, said this week that he and other former employees are still waiting for benefits such as their sick leave and vacation hours to be paid.
Ragains had 100 hours of vacation and 1,200 hours of sick leave built up when his 10 years at the service ended; the company had no limit on accruing those hours, he said. That’s still out in the ether, part of the service’s amorphous debt.
“These are benefits and money that I earned and they refused to pay,” Ragains said. “That’s simple, basic, American capitalism: I do work for you, you pay me money.”
Beyond benefits
Then there’s the money withdrawn from Ragains’ paychecks to pay for health and vision insurance, retirement and Social Security contributions, none of which was paid to the respective agencies.
In December, Ragains’ wife, Adrienne, publicly stated that the service had failed to pay the family’s health insurance for several months in 2019, which had caused lapses in coverage for their children, even though money was being withdrawn from paychecks.
Ragains said his retirement payments were eventually deposited with the Retirement Services of Alabama, a state entity that manages retirement for the employees of government agencies. The money wasn’t in his account and hadn’t been gaining interest for about a year, though, he said. The RSA requires 10 years of payments in order to become vested, and interest accrues during that time. The late payoff might have made one-tenth of Ragains’ interest moot.
The Social Security money has yet to be paid or returned to him, Ragains said, along with his insurances.
“I and several other employees have contacted an attorney,” he said, though the legal process has been a slow one. “Once they’re gone, I don’t know what the recourse could be.”
Land of litigation
Another lawsuit would bring the count of active civil cases against Oxford EMS and its former leaders to 10 in Alabama. That number includes eight lawsuits in Calhoun County and one in Chambers County, where Emergency Medical Billing, a firm that processes medical invoices, is suing the ambulance service for nonpayment.
The suits highlight a plethora of complaints that employees and other ambulance firms have filed over the years: Anniston Emergency Medical Services has a suit against Oxford EMS that claims the Oxford service had been working in Anniston and poaching business. Suits filed by former employees Ann Moody and Melissa “Missy” Hall indicate their belief that money was being mismanaged at the service by its leadership, in some instances spent on private use, and that the board of directors had broken public information laws.
With the service closing next week, the future of those lawsuits isn’t entirely clear.
Joel Laird, an Anniston attorney and a former judge, is representing many of the complainants. He said he had not yet had time to consider how the closure of Oxford EMS might affect the suits he had filed on their behalf.
The civil case filed by Hall, he said, had been intended to bring about the kind of change now taking place, which was a kind of victory in itself.
“Some of the counts and allegations and requests for relief were for the court to order what they’re essentially doing now — to operate an ambulance service as the law intended, and only for the city of Oxford,” Laird said by phone Friday.
Laird holds the opinion that the ambulance service is a component unit of Oxford, with some, if not all, of the responsibility for its fate falling to city leaders.
Dearth of documentation
Oxford officials have said in the past that the ambulance service is not a department of the city, and noted that city leaders have no say in how the service is managed, aside from making appointments to the board of directors.
Last year, attorneys for Oxford EMS claimed the opposite to be true during a hearing in the Hall case, a defense against Hall’s claim that the board of directors for Oxford EMS had held meetings that violated the state’s public meetings laws.
Regardless of its status as an official part of the city, the Oxford City Council has spent considerable sums of taxpayer money keeping the Oxford EMS operating through the years, spending as much as $600,000 in 2017, Councilman Mike Henderson estimated last year.
Most of the leadership at Oxford EMS resigned or was terminated earlier this year; four of five members of the board of directors resigned in March, shortly before longtime director Ricky Howell was fired from his position, along with his daughter and ex-wife, who also worked there.
“When all those changes took place, the train was already off the rails, was the general consensus,” said Ragains, the paramedic. “One of the last meetings I was privileged to sit through, there were plans then, in late March, of closing the doors, declaring bankruptcy and reopening the doors under a new name.”
Tom Dixon, who served as the interim director of Oxford EMS for six months after Howell’s exit before joining the city health care authority in September, said in June that he could find no record of how the business had been run prior to his arrival.
“It has been very difficult to discern the history of the organization from an operational, a financial and a leadership standpoint, because I have not been able to locate written documentation of how those three areas were being managed,” Dixon said at the time.
Attempts to reach Marty Carter, chairman of the Oxford EMS board of directors, were unsuccessful Friday.
What’s next
Laird said Friday that he is going to pursue the suits filed for his clients regardless of the closure of Oxford EMS. Hall was fired after filing her lawsuit, Laird said, and should be entitled to damages.
“Who knows what would have happened or how many more millions of taxpayer dollars would have gone to waste if she hadn’t blown the whistle,” Laird said.
Most of the lawsuits name former leaders of Oxford EMS individually, rather than just the service itself, which may give legal pursuit a longer reach.
Laird is also looking into claims from former employees, including Ragains, of missing money and back payments that have yet to be received, along with similar retirement and Social Security issues.
“We’re going to pursue every avenue of relief possible, whether civil or criminal,” Laird said.
Ragains now works with Floyd Medical Center’s EMS service in Cherokee County, a full-time job he held in addition to his work at Oxford EMS. He said the experience has been “like night and day.”
He pulled money from his retirement fund to offset his lost income from Oxford EMS, something other ex-employees have done as well, he said. He’s operating under the assumption that his money is gone, he said.
“I wish they would pay me the money they owe me, but I can’t bank on that,” Ragains said.