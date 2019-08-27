OXFORD — The parking lot across the street from Oxford Performing Arts Center will be under city control, thanks to an agreement the city has reached with a neighboring church.
The City Council Tuesday night voted to allow a lease agreement with First Baptist Church of Oxford, which would let the city use its parking lot — the massive blacktopped space beside OPAC and Southern Girl Coffee on Choccolocco Street — for two years with no monthly lease fees.
In lieu of monthly payments, the city will spend $15,301 to have Holcomb’s Seal Coating and Striping, of Anniston, restripe the parking spaces and and coat the surface of the lot with a sealant to help guard against wear.
The cost works out to about $637 per month during those first two years, with the money coming from the city’s general fund.
The city also agreed to a land swap and sale for parcels near Choccolocco Park that it owns, after declaring the city-owned parcels as surplus and no longer of use to the public. Both properties are near Leon Smith Parkway and Boiling Springs Road, south of the Oxford Exchange and the on- and off-ramps for Interstate 20.
One is 1.51 acres exchanged with Excel Baseball Academy for a parcel of about 1.49 acres nearby. The city also included $70,000, the difference of value between parcels. The city ordinance for the sale stated that the swap would help “increase development and economic opportunity” along Leon Smith Parkway.
The other property is about 2.26 acres, still in that area, will be sold to Holmes II Excavation for $62,321.83.
During its meeting, the City Council also:
- Heard a request from Tim Cooper, the new executive director of the Arc of Calhoun and Cleburne Counties, for $6,000 from the city to help fund Arc’s various programs, including Special Olympics training and trips, for its intellectually and developmentally disabled clients. Cooper said the agency serves more than 150 Oxford residents.
- Heard from Mayor Alton Craft about how the city can implement Alabama’s statewide 6 percent gas tax, which goes into effect Sept. 1. Craft said the city must declare that it will either save the money or put it toward a road project. Craft recommended that the city bank the money, which the city should receive in January, for later use.
- Condemned buildings at two addresses, while stipulating that the owners of each will have a 60-day grace period to start construction or their own demolition before the city demolishes the buildings. One property is at 101 Williamson Ave. and the other is at 61 Alan St.
- Authorized the subleasing of communications towers with Talladega County that will allow Calhoun County 911 to mount and use radio equipment. Oxford Fire chief Chris Sparks said the city will charge Calhoun County at the rate Talladega County charges for the lease; “We’re acting as the middleman,” he said, but “it’s a net zero for us.”