Oxford donates police cars to Graysville’s law enforcement revival

The recently revived Graysville Police Department will soon patrol in Oxford police vehicles, thanks to a donation from city leaders.
Graysville, a town of around 2,000 people just northwest of Birmingham, had been without its own police force for more than a decade when it was revived in September to provide police protection all day, every day. The department’s 14 officers — all part-time, working in their off hours after regular shifts with other local jurisdictions — still had the old police station, but not a whole lot else. They supplied their own uniforms and equipment, and received a set of four donated police vehicles from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, which had handled emergency calls in Graysville through the years.
Everything else has been catch-as-can for the last several months, though police efforts have earned a positive public reaction, Marbury said.
“The citizens wanted a quicker response time and to increase police visibility,” said Graysville police Chief McKinsley Marbury, who is also chief of police in Oakmont. “Not to take away from the others in the county; they have a wide area to cover.”
Cars donated by Oxford — three 2011 and 2012 Dodge Chargers — bring the department up to seven vehicles, enough to assign one car per shift, according to Marbury.
“We want the city of Oxford to know we truly, truly appreciate them,” he said. “Anything we can do for them at any point in time, we want to know.”
Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge said he met with the Graysville chief earlier this year at an Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police conference, an organization for which Partridge also serves as president. Marbury had asked for help sourcing vehicles, a problem Partridge was ready to solve.
“We do that from time to time,” Partridge said of the vehicle donation, “especially when we have vehicles that are surplus. We’ve been fortunate to do that for several agencies over the years.”
The City Council unanimously approved the donation at its meeting on Tuesday, and the vehicles have had their Oxford markings removed. Partridge said Graysville police will soon travel to Oxford to take the cars to their new home.
Having a few more vehicles will help the department in several ways, Marbury said, beyond their obvious necessity as a patrol tool. They’ll help show police activity in town, he said, to remind residents that there’s someone looking out for them, and to remind others to settle into law-abiding behavior. They’ll also potentially help with economic development, he explained.
“One common goal is to show the public that if you bring a business here, you’ll be safe in Graysville,” Marbury said. “Most business people want to know, ‘do you have your own police department, how is your response time, how is your visibility?’
“I see in the next few years, possibly, new things coming to the city.”
If the town continues to grow, the department can, too, he said, which could lead to full-time positions and more improvements to quality of life for the officers and the community they patrol.
More than once during a Friday morning phone interview, Partridge said his department was lucky to be able to help out another.
“A lot of small agencies have serious money problems and need help from time to time, and we’re fortunate to be able to do that for them,” he said.
Marbury said that attitude is part of the police mindset, a set of family values saved for others in uniform.
“We’re all fighting the same crime,” Marbury said. “We really are one big family.”