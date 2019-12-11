Oxford leaders were tight-lipped about plans for property they sold for $250,000 Tuesday night, but the developer who bought the land has a history of opening gyms and smoothie shops.
The City Council agreed Tuesday night to sell a plot of land beside the intersection of Interstate 20 and Alabama 21 on Spring Branch Road, adjacent to the site of an announced entertainment complex. The company was established in August, apparently the local arm for a development by Cornerstone PFMW — Planet Fitness Midwest — based in Ohio.
The common factor in those companies is John Clancy, a developer known for owning several Planet Fitness and Smoothie King locations throughout the Midwest and Florida. According to a 2018 press release from Smoothie King’s corporate office, Clancy agreed to open 60 franchise locations, the first two in Indianapolis and Palm Beach, Fla. Clancy owns 27 Planet Fitness gyms in Ohio and Florida, according to the release, along with three Smoothie King locations.
Attempts to contact Clancy and Smoothie King were unsuccessful Wednesday.
“This is the right time to invest in brands that cater to healthy living,” Clancy was quoted as saying in the release.
Earlier this year, the developer purchased land in St. Louis as Cornerstone Chippewa, named for the street adjacent to the land. According to MetroSTL, a news service local to the area, an alderman of the city told residents that a Planet Fitness had been planned for the property.
Smoothie King offers a variety of blended drinks, with names like “Gladiator Vanilla” and “Vegan Pineapple Spinach” marketed to health enthusiasts and less intense-sounding blends like “Passion Passport” and “Berry Interesting” for the casual fruit fan. The company website shows about 15 locations in Alabama; the five in Birmingham are closest to Calhoun County.
“It’s a brand that’s been around a while,” said Brent Cunningham, a professor at Jacksonville State University’s management and marketing department. “They were mainly in malls, kind of like an Orange Julius.”
Smoothie King originally filled the same niche that a milkshake shop might — offering dessert drinks and treats — but has repositioned itself to cater to health-conscious consumers, Cunningham said.
Smoothie options in Oxford are as yet limited; several restaurants offer at least some sort of chilled fruit drink. A quick Google search reminds users that Starbucks offers some smoothies, and the Theron Montgomery Building at JSU houses a Freshens location, which serves a selection of wellness-oriented drinks alongside salads and rice bowls.
Given the proximity to several gyms in the area — Snap Fitness just down the way from the Spring Branch Road property, and Club One Fitness is just north along Alabama 21 — the location seems appropriate, Cunningham explained.
“If that’s their target market, the young, health-conscious family, the people who work out and gym membership types,” he said, “it seems to be, as far as location, that they’ve done their homework.”