Oxford details coronavirus prevention plans

OXFORD — The City Council chose delegates for the Alabama League of Municipalities conference later this spring, though its members were skeptical that the event would be held at all.
Concerns over the COVID-19 virus — the novel coronavirus first reported in Wuhan, China, last year — led several organizations Thursday to cancel and postpone events expected to draw large crowds, including NBA and college basketball games and tournaments. Just two hours before the meeting, Jacksonville State University had announced that it would move all classes to online-only schedules. A student had returned from a trip out of state and exhibited symptoms of the coronavirus, a release from the school said.
The council appointed President Chris Spurlin and Councilman Phil Gardner as first and alternate delegates to the League conference in May, respectively, where Alabama municipal leaders mingle amongst their peers.
“One of y’all will have to go,” Mayor Alton Craft reminded the council during its pre-meeting work session.
“If they still have it,” Spurlin added.
Craft said he and his staff had met with the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency earlier in the week and taken safety information to heart. The city is developing worst-case scenario plans, such as how to operate with as low as 50 or 25 percent of its staff. Employees are also taking stock of what supplies the city can count on. Some items, like disinfectant wipes, have become exponentially more expensive, he said.
“We contacted our vendors to make sure of what their scenarios are so we don’t lose supplies or anything that we need,” Craft said.
The Oxford Performing Arts Center has a concert scheduled for Saturday featuring Irish singer Chloë Agnew and the Atlanta Pops. Craft said whether the show will go on is uncertain. He told the council that assessment and reassessment of the situation has been frequent.
“When we say ‘hour by hour,’ we definitely mean it’s hour by hour,” Craft said.
The elderly population, ages 65 and over, are among the most vulnerable to the virus, he said, so staff has looked into cleaning and disinfecting community centers and the city Civic Center. Outside companies are being vetted to possibly clean the Civic Center, which might be too large for sterilizing by employees to be practical.
In other business, the City Council:
— Rescheduled its next meeting to Tuesday, March 31 at 6:30 p.m.
— Placed municipal liens on various properties.
— Adjourned into an executive session to discuss the possible purchase or sale of real estate.