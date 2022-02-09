Oxford cuts the cake on 170th anniversary

The Oxford City Council dealt quickly with a few routine items Tuesday so that the focus of the evening could be on a celebration: the recognition of Oxford's existence as a city for 170 years.
Although the actual anniversary fell on Monday, Main Street Oxford and the Oxford Arts Council hosted a birthday party at Oxford City Hall prior to the regular session of the governing body.
A crowd of approximately 50 filled the City Hall lobby, decorated with gold and black streamers and balloons, accented by an anniversary cake with several levels of cupcakes surrounding its base.
Council President Chirs Spurlin gave the opening prayer in which he gave thanks for “our citizens that are so passionate about our city, their love for our city and our history.”
Jane Batey, president of the Oxford Arts Council and the daughter of the late Mayor Alvis A. Hamric, framed the occasion as “a warm-up for our 175th.”
“I think back to what was done by our forefathers to make Oxford a success — from our churches, our schools, our neighborhoods and the love we have for everybody,” Batey said. “You don’t find that everywhere. I haven’t traveled a whole lot, but there is no place like Oxford.”
“One hundred and seventy years is a monumental milestone for the city of Oxford,” said Historic Main Street Oxford director Hunter Gentry. “Since our founding in 1852, we have grown leaps and bounds thanks to our past leadership and the people of Oxford, especially those who are no longer with us. I am a firm believer that we will continue to grow and progress.”
Mayor Alton Craft was given the honors of cutting the celebratory cake after acknowledging those who preceded him in the mayoral post.
“I’ve been blessed to be the mayor of a great city and to have been around and known other great mayors and councils,” Craft said. “I’d always tell Mayor [Leon] Smith he was the greatest mayor ever of Oxford. As soon as I would tell him that he would tell me, ‘No. Mayor Hamrick was the greatest mayor of Oxford.’ Then, he would name many other great leaders.”
Councilman Steven Waits, before leading a chorus of “Happy Birthday,” called the city “super blessed.”
“As I look around the room today, I think of so many people who make Oxford what it is,” Waits said. “We are a fantastic city because of our people and I see so many who had such an impact on who we are today.”
After the ceremony, the City Council quickly approved the three items on its brief agenda:
— A one-time appropriation of $760,068 from CARES funding was approved for the Health Care Authority for the purchase of new ambulances.
— The Oxford Water Works was granted a one-time appropriation of $900,000 from the CARES funding as a follow-up to an infrastructure commitment made by the council last month.
— The council also ratified the re-appointment of David Mayfield and the appointment of Vann Hollingsworth to the Zoning Board of Adjustments. Chris Moates was ratified as an alternate member to that same board.