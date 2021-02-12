Oxford Cracker Barrel now serves beer, wine and mimosas

OXFORD — Folks hungry for breakfast with a bit of the bubbly, take note: Cracker Barrel now serves alcohol.
The chain announced last year that it began serving a limited selection of beer, wine and mimosas in response to customer feedback indicating that they would sometimes choose other restaurants over Cracker Barrel if it meant they could order beer or wine. In late January, the Oxford location joined a total of 300 locations serving alcoholic drinks, and a representative of the company wrote in an email Thursday that the company expects to bring that total to 600 by July.
“We are encouraged by the performance and with our guest’s response to these new beverage options,” the email states.
The restaurant’s usual brown and tan menu, chock full of Southern staples like chicken-fried steak, pancakes and biscuits now comes paired with a full-color menu advertising desserts and drinks, including orange- and strawberry-juice mimosas.
Management at the restaurant declined to comment about feedback from local customers Thursday morning, and referred questions to the brand’s media relations team.
“We are excited that we have been able to bring additional choices to our guests and provide a new way for them to celebrate special occasions,” the email from media relations states.