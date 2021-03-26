Oxford COVID-19 shot clinic faces problems of steep demand

Oxford’s health care authority is rethinking some of its plans for coronavirus vaccination clinics after demand for the shots proved to be steeper than expected.
Oxford Health Systems announced last week that it would begin seven-day-per-week vaccinations at a drive-through site on Hamric Drive, with a plan to open additional sites at community centers in the city. After burning through most of the initial supply of 1,200 shots in less than a week, director Tom Dixon said it’s not clear when those first community center sites will be able to open.
“There’s no playbook on how to provide health care in a pandemic like this one,” Dixon said Wednesday.
The city of Oxford created its own health care authority — a free-standing agency tasked with providing health care in the city — after Oxford EMS ceased operation last year. The goal of Oxford Health Systems is eventually to set up a hospital in the city, Oxford officials have said. For now, though, Oxford Health mostly provides the ambulance service once offered by Oxford EMS.
Last week, the health care authority picked up a new mission. Dixon found that by purchasing a special medical freezer, Oxford Health could get clearance to receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine — which requires colder storage than the other two available shots and is typically offered only in larger cities with more advanced facilities.
Dixon got 1,200 doses and expected them to last 12 days, when more would presumably be on the way.
What followed was a crash course in the strange economy of the vaccine — a product that’s more popular than a Popeye’s chicken sandwich, even though there are often leftovers at the end of the day.
The floodgates opened
When Dixon first applied for the vaccine, he said, state officials were reluctant to release too many of the shots to him. The Pfizer vaccine has to be used quickly, he said, and health department officials were reluctant to release too much.
“We were concerned about having 1,200 doses of vaccine and not being able to get rid of them in time,” Dixon said.
But when the drive-thru shot clinic opened, so did the floodgates. At one point, he said, there were 200 doses left and 900 people seeking them. Much of that demand came from outside of Oxford. In fact, Dixon said that around half of the people who showed up were from outside the Oxford-Anniston area.
“I did not anticipate that there were people who would drive from 40 miles away or more to get a shot,” Dixon said.
Jefferson and Shelby counties figured largely in those out-of-area numbers. Mobile, too, and Florida. One long-haul trucker stopped in, with a plan to return in a few weeks for the second dose.
“I did personally hold a Wisconsin driver’s license in my hand,” Dixon said, referring to the farthest-traveled vaccine recipient.
Oxford Health didn’t say no to any of the out-of-area shot-seekers. Vaccination sites rarely do.
“Any time we vaccinate anybody, it’s helping everybody,” said Dr. Karen Landers, an assistant state health officer who is involved in the state’s coronavirus response. Landers said opening vaccines to everyone regardless of geography is the best public health policy — and she noted that vaccines are a “federal asset” meant to be distributed nationwide.
Interstate 20 runs through Oxford, and the drive-through site may have seen more outside interest than other local sites. When Anniston’s Regional Medical Center earlier this year offered 5,000 shots at a mass-vaccination clinic, 3,900 of the shot recipients came from Calhoun County. A few dozen from Georgia, Tennessee and Florida showed up.
“About 1.7 or 1.8 percent of our vaccines go to people from outside of Alabama,” Landers said. Those shots likely aren’t reflected in the state’s total vaccination numbers, Landers said, but in-state patients who get the shot are counted in the county where they live. That means the state’s current numbers are likely solid, Landers said.
Those numbers show a little more than 12,500 Calhoun County residents are fully vaccinated — about 11 percent of the population.
Still vaccine resistance
Despite the intense demand for the COVID shot, Dixon said that in less than a week of the vaccine’s availability, he has also seen some resistance. Young people, in their 30s or younger, will bring parents or grandparents to the Hamric Drive site. Yet when they’re offered a spare or leftover dose, those younger people will often refuse.
“It’s unfortunate that it’s not sunk in that this is a life-or-death situation. It ’s unfortunate that more Alabamians aren’t taking it seriously,” Dixon said.
Even before the first doses arrived, public health officials expected that some people would resist the shot. Black elected officials fretted that mistrust brought on by misdeeds like the Tuskegee Experiment — a study in which Black men for years went untreated after seeking help for syphilis — would lead many Black Alabamians to refuse a vaccine. And no one, regardless of color, seems to be beyond the reach of social media and its unscientific conspiracy theories.
So far, though, there hasn’t been enough vaccine on hand to force a lot of conflicts with reluctant patients.
“For the most part, the people who come to us are eager to get the vaccine as part of having a better year,” said Kristin Fillingim, spokesperson for Regional Medical Center in Anniston.
RMC is likely the top vaccinator in Calhoun County, having hosted a 5,000-dose mass-vaccination clinic earlier this year, in addition to other efforts. In recent weeks, the hospital has been getting smaller batches of a few hundred doses and working with local nonprofits to distribute them to underserved populations. Fillingim said that will continue to be the plan for the near future.
Short supply has always been the devilish detail in local vaccine campaigns, forcing local health officials to be modest in their promises. On Wednesday, Dixon said Oxford Health will indeed open vaccination clinics beyond the Hamric Drive site in the future, though the timing depends on how much vaccine is available.
“What I have been told from the state is that we will for sure get more of the vaccine,” Dixon said. “It’s just a timing issue.”