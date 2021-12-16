Oxford couple receives ‘True Hero Award’ from local business

Giving back. That’s what Donny Dunn — owner of Dunn’s Heating, Cooling & Plumbing — and his company love to do.
Thursday morning at the Anniston business, Robert and Janice Scheitlin from Oxford received the Bryant True Hero Award, an honor that will put a new HVAC system in their home.
The award was presented by Dunn along with Greg Ragsdale — a distribution center manager with the HVAC wholesaler Mingledorffs — as part of a Bryant Heating & Cooling national program to honor people who have gone above and beyond to make a difference in their communities.
Dunn said during the last several years his company would buy things from local businesses and give them away on their social media page during a 12 days of Christmas giveaway.
“It would help stimulate the local economy, help other businesses grow their social media platform based after ours and it really, really had a good following,” he said.
“This year, we felt like we had to do something a little bit different. Instead of doing that, what we’re doing is we’re going to be giving away a high efficiency heating and cooling system for someone’s home,” Dunn said.
The HVAC system was made possible by a partnership between Dunn’s and Mingledorff’s.
“They have been a partner with us ever since we started, they are located here in Anniston, so what we do is we will install it, Mingledorffs has partnered with us to split the cost of it,” Dunn said.
Dunn said the lucky recipients were chosen after a video was put out on the company’s social media asking people to nominate candidates. Then a team of five people went over the candidates and everyone picked a top five, Dunn said.
“Today’s recipient was a landslide win,” he said.
Fostering the spirit of giving is ingrained at the company, Dunn said.
“Everybody here loves to give back, they love what they do, we have a very family oriented environment, we have worked hard the past several years to set that culture of family and giving back so I believe everyone here is right on board with what we’re doing,” Dunn said.
Robert and Janice Scheitlin
Both Robert and Janice Scheitlin are invested in helping people.
“We’ve been involved in World Changers as far as actually going out on missions with World Changers for 17 years now, in the time with our involvement we’d go out and participate in the actual renovations and the work that was being done throughout the southeast,” Robert said.
World Changers is a faith-based independent nonprofit organization that offers both non-construction and construction ministry sites by utilizing volunteers and other resources.
During 2020, World Changers went on a hiatus due to the pandemic.
Anniston Changers, the local volunteer group that sprang to life last year in the absence of World Changers, has kept up a regular schedule of service events around the city.
“In the last three or four years we’ve been coordinators for the local World Changers. I’m the construction coordinator and Janice has been the associational coordinator and the site coordinator,” Robert said.
Robert’s duties include receiving applications from the city of Anniston and Oxford to look at the work that actually needs to be done and go out and choose which homes would be repaired.
“All the applications that come in don’t necessarily meet the criteria as far as skill level of the volunteers that are coming in so sometimes we have to say, ‘that’s a little too complicated, we can’t get that done in the time frame so we can’t choose that application,’” Robert said.
Robert said that 90 volunteers have already been lined up to come to Anniston and Oxford next year.
“We’re starting to get the applications ready and get those to the cities so the homeowners can pick those up and start filling out those applications, so we’re already in the swing of things,” he said.
Janice is also director of the Baptist service center, which has locations in Anniston, Oxford and Jacksonville to provide food and clothes to the needy.
The Scheitlins were humbled by the generosity of the award and the HVAC system.
“It’s a very pleasant Christmas surprise so we’re very happy,” Robert said while waiting to be interviewed by a local radio station about the award.
Janice said she was shocked to find out they had won the award.
“It’s a blessing to us to have this,” she said.