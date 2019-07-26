The residents of Oxford have spoken: They want to buy alcohol on Sundays. But don’t rush out to buy lager on the Lord’s day just yet, at least not this weekend.
The city held a referendum on the subject Tuesday, a vote in which residents favored Sunday sales almost 2 to 1. But that outcome hasn’t sealed the deal in Oxford. In fact, it only gave the City Council the authority, if its members so vote, to allow a seventh day of alcohol sales.
Councilwoman Charlotte Hubbard said Friday by text message that the council will first discuss its next steps Monday morning, at a rescheduled City Council meeting at City Hall at 10 a.m. The council’s meeting Tuesday was postponed for the vote.
At that meeting the council will discuss exactly how the city will move forward.
A copy of the City Council’s Monday voting agenda shows the council considering an ordinance to regulate hours of Sunday alcohol sales. Attempts to reach city employees for a copy of that proposed ordinance were unsuccessful Friday.
Related agenda items included the canvassing and certification of the referendum results.
A total of 2,683 residents went to polling sites Tuesday to cast votes, not counting about 13 provisional ballots. Almost twice as many people voted in favor of allowing Sunday sales, a total of 1,727 for and 956 against.
About 20 percent of Oxford’s roughly 13,000 registered voters turned out for the referendum. That could be considered a high number, compared to recent Sunday sales referenda in St. Clair County, where only 5 percent of Margaret voters and 10 percent of Odenville voters turned out.