Oxford Council preparing short term rental ordinance

OXFORD — The City Council has placed a proposed ordinance regulating short term rental properties in the hands of the Planning Commission.
The ordinance, which has been in the works for several months, was discussed during the council’s work session Monday night.
It is a discussion which began in September when Mayor Alton Craft, finding agreement with council members, said those properties operating in the mode of Airbnbs, were in fact businesses and could not legally operate within areas zoned for residential properties.
The proposed ordinance presented Monday originally had a sound monitor requirement for those properties which are defined as being rented for a period of 30 days or less. The monitor would be required to be placed “in a central location within the building.”
However, council member Steven Waits said he felt it would be best “to start off without that.”
“We can always come back to it,” Waits said. “I think there are a lot of questions about it [such as what would be the maximum level].”
Council President Chris Spurlin noted the rule requiring no two units would be allowed within 1,500 linear feet of each other within a residentially zoned area
“We do know the people that have been doing it are following the rules,” Waits said.
According to Building, Planning and Zoning Director Mike Rogers, the total number of short-term rental properties has recently reduced from 12 to 8.
The ordinance would require each short-term rental operator to not only obtain a business license from the city, but have an individual permit for each property being used.
Those permits would require a nonrefundable fee of $150, would begin on the date of issuance, expire on Dec. 31 each year and must be approved by city council.
The permit requires emergency contact information certifying “who is able to respond on premises to complaints at any time day or night” when the property is occupied.
All units would be required to have an inspection by the fire department to ensure fire code compliance and would be subject to subsequent inspections at any time.
The owners would also be required to have a minimum of $1 million liability and personal injury insurance coverage.
No commercial activities would be allowed and occupancy would be limited to the number of available parking spaces.
The rentals would also be subject to the city’s 8 percent rental/lodging tax rate.
Violations of the ordinance would be considered misdemeanor offenses and would be subject to fines between $100 and $500.
City Clerk Alan Atkinson explained the proposed ordinance would have to be approved with a recommendation from the Planning Commission, then sent to council for its approval.
“The Planning Commission next meets the first Tuesday of February,” Atkinson explained. “If they pass it — because of public posting requirements — it would be March 14 before the council could consider it.”
At the urging of council members, Rogers said the commission could have a called meeting as early as Feb. 26 which could allow the council to move on the issue quicker. However, that meeting had not yet been posted as of Tuesday morning.
