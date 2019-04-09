Oxford city officials unanimously agreed Tuesday evening at a council meeting to enter into a five-year contract with Five Guys LLC for the city’s first holiday-themed light show at Choccolocco Park.
City Council President Chris Spurlin said the city plan is to host the drive-through light show from around Thanksgiving to New Years Day. The light show includes a holiday-themed village area and an ice-skating rink.
According to Spurlin, hosting the light show is estimated to cost the city around $600,000. However, he said, he expects the city will earn the money back through ticket sales.
Spurlin said the contract includes a stipulation that allows the city to cancel the contract after the first year if the event doesn’t reach its projected goals.
Spurlin said the city has been planning the light show for several months with the help of the community.
“We had a community forum last summer, and this was one of the things mentioned,” Spurlin said. “The mayor’s had his staff working on it, and we’ve been working on it to put this together.”
The council also unanimously voted to pass a resolution that would give the city the option to take out a bond in order to begin plans for the development of an event center.
According to Spurlin, a new event center would enable residents to hold indoor sporting events and conferences. Spurlin declined to comment further on plans for an event center.
In other business, the council:
- Authorized the mayor to enter an agreement with Ingenuity, Inc. for a project to audit the city’s telecommunication services.