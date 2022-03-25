Oxford Council looks to have uniform HVAC maintenance

OXFORD -- The Oxford City Council has directed its staff to pursue a maintenance contract that would service all the city government facilities’ heating, ventilation and air conditioning units on a regular basis under one contract.
The issue arose when the council was presented a bid of $16,517 for the installation of a new unit on the roof of the Oxford Public Library from Engineered Cooling Services of Birmingham.
City Project Manager Fred Denny reported Trane, the manufacturer of the unit to be installed, had bid $36,600 for only the unit’s installation.
“That installation would have been more than the unit itself,” commented Mayor Alton Craft.
Council proceeded to approve Craft executing a service agreement with Engineered Cooling Services to provide a regularly scheduled calendar of maintenance for the Oxford Civic Center’s HVAC system at a cost of $12,000.
Denny said although the company was providing low and competitive bids, the company’s references included work at Eastman, FEMA, and Parker Instrumentation Products.
“This is the routine maintenance,” Denny said. “We have 45 different units up there. They come every three months and go through them from one end to the other and change all the filters. If they see a problem, they can go ahead and fix it.”
Craft said that would help with one of the current issues of not having a ready source for repair.
“If we could get all our facilities under a contract like that, it would be marvelous,” said City Councilman Mike Henderson. “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure — especially when it comes to those air conditioners.”
Craft said he would ask the company doing the work at the Civic Center to provide a breakdown as to the costs of providing maintenance for all the city’s facilities.
Council also approved providing $2,000 to Camp Lee, operated by the First United Methodist Church of Anniston, to provide camping and other recreational activities to youth in Oxford and the surrounding area who might otherwise not be able to participate.