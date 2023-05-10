 Skip to main content
Oxford Council honors fire heroes, children’s artwork

OXFORD — The Oxford City Council honored two heroes who helped rescue a person from a house fire and celebrated the creativity of children during its regular business session Tuesday night.

Fire Chief Gary Sparks described the scene on April 25 when Tennille Wilson rushed into her neighbor’s home after seeing it was on fire and OFD Capt. Chad Gilchrist arrived from his nearby home to help complete the rescue.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.