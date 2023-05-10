Oxford Council honors fire heroes, children’s artwork

OXFORD — The Oxford City Council honored two heroes who helped rescue a person from a house fire and celebrated the creativity of children during its regular business session Tuesday night.
Fire Chief Gary Sparks described the scene on April 25 when Tennille Wilson rushed into her neighbor’s home after seeing it was on fire and OFD Capt. Chad Gilchrist arrived from his nearby home to help complete the rescue.
“Chad would tell you he did his job but he went above and beyond,” Sparks said. “The neighbor definitely went above and beyond what she should have done.”
Sparks said Wilson saw smoke coming from the house and entered the house, finding the resident had made it down a set of stairs to the first floor.
“She tried to get him out but the smoke got to her,” Sparks said. “She came back out and at that time Chad heard the radio call which went out over the department radios. He was in his house just around the corner and went in with no equipment and just a T-shirt and a pair of shorts and was able to get the gentleman out.”
Sparks said the rescued man was a hospice patient with stage four lung cancer who survived four more days after being taken to the hospital.
“His son told me he was so thankful we had given him four more days with his dad,” Sparks said.
Wilson and Gilchrist received standing ovations from council members and those attending as Sparks and Mayor Alton Craft presented them with the OFD Earl Haynes Award of Excellence which is named for a former assistant fire chief and presented for “service above and beyond.”
The City Council also recognized students from Oxford, Coldwater and DeArmanville Elementary schools who won awards for their entries into the Keep Oxford Beautiful “Recycle Art” contest.
A total of thirty students were selected out of 800 entries for the contest. Craft presented each student with an award certificate and all the winning entries will be displayed in the Oxford Public Library throughout the summer months.
In regular business, council members approved two new short-term rental permits for 4307 McIntosh Road and 60 Park Street.
Council also approved the reappointment of Christy Humphreys for a new five-year term on the Oxford School Board.
The council will hold its next regular meeting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, in order to not conflict with the scheduled Oxford High School graduation exercises scheduled for what would be the normal council business date of May 23.
The complete list of winners for the Keep Oxford Beautiful art contest are:
DEARMANVILLE ELEMENTARY – Ava Tran, Peter Ngyen, Emma Thompson, Lizeth Moreno, Alex Escalante-Silos, Valeria Flores-Xalate, Sailor Knight, Mia Thompson, Addison Crocker, Charleigh Hyatt, Aarav Patel and Vanesa Flores-Xalate.
COLDWATER ELEMENTARY – Enzlee Smith, Ryleigh Cooper, Grayson Grubb, Lyla McWilliams, Sophia Hernandez and Blakely Baker.
OXFORD ELEMENTARY – Emma Holmes, Kira Staton, Mason Riley, Ensley Scott, Daenerys Marquez, Koren McDaniel, Austin Stanford, Zade El-Zeaiter, Samantha Covarrubias-Lugo, Harper Woodrow, Alyce Smith and Layla El-Zeaiter.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.