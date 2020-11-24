Oxford council hears plans for apartments, park in downtown

OXFORD — The City Council passed a resolution Tuesday night to offer incentives for construction of Texas Roadhouse and Chipotle restaurants at Oxford Commons.
Thomas Morgan, a developer with Phoenix Real Estate in North Carolina, confirmed Monday that the restaurant brands had expressed interest in opening locations along Oxford’s intersection of Leon Smith Parkway and Interstate 20. The city vote allows Phoenix Real estate a rebate up to half of the 4 percent retail sales taxes for a period up to five years from opening or for up to $250,000, whichever comes first.
During the pre-meeting work session the council heard from developer Carol Frederick, who had met with the council previously to discuss retail and residential space she wanted to build in the downtown district.
“This is basically the same building, but I want to take this section and make it a park,” Frederick said after the meeting, pointing to concept art on a pamphlet she brought along for council members. “There’s pathways, stones, fountains. I started off my career as a landscape contractor, and I first started designing for city parks.”
More details about the buildings were brought to the council. There will probably be two buildings, set to be built on two blocks of property Frederick owns just east of the Oxford Performing Arts Center, running from west-east from Whiteside Street to Hale Street, north-south from Choccolocco Street to Snow Street. There may be as many as 132 apartment units between the two buildings, with as many as 236 parking spaces. The first floor of both buildings will be dedicated to retail space.
“People are looking for a place they can live where they can walk to get their hair done, their nails done and get something to eat,” Frederick said during the work session.
Hunter Gentry, director of the city’s Main Street program, said the project would be a boon to the downtown area.
“It would double or even triple the occupancy downtown, as far as retail goes,” Gentry said. Space downtown for retail is limited, he said, and living space is limited to a few lofts that have been renovated. “This will bring historic downtown down further, to where people can see it on Highway 21.”
Demand for living downtown is there, Gentry said, which might lead to more events being held there as the community in the district grows.
“Younger people and younger families want that, where they can in the evenings after they get off work, they can go walk, go shop, and it’s very pedestrian-friendly,” Gentry said.
During the meeting, the council also:
— Rezoned property at 1714 Lake Street from residential to general business.
— Condemned a structure at 1010 Mountainview Circle.
— Accepted a bid from Extermco Pest Control for service in the city.
— Approved an increase of $77,957.73 to the bid from Mosca Design for the Festival of Lights; most of the money will go to perimeter lighting that hadn’t been accounted for in the original bid. According to Mayor Alton Craft, the money won’t exceed what had been budgeted for the festival.