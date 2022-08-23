Oxford council focuses on keeping city clean

OXFORD — Steps that should lead to a cleaner city were the focus of business for the Oxford City Council during its regular session Tuesday night.
The council unanimously approved municipal liens on eight properties throughout the city that had been determined to be in violation of the city’s nuisance ordinance involving the growth and accumulation of grass or weeds in excess of 12 inches.
Seven of the liens were placed at $184 and the eighth at $437.
Chief Building Officer Mike Roberts said the amounts would offset the cost to the city in cleaning up the eight lots and said he expected to have more to report to the council at its next meeting.
“They’ve been cleaning up our city and we appreciate that,” commented Council President Chris Spurlin.
Council was also informed by Keep Oxford Beautiful President Bill Bunn the organization had been awarded a $37,614 recycling grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
“Keep Oxford Beautiful is passionate about their community and insuring recycling is available to its citizens with aspirations of eventually processing their own materials,” the award stated.
Bunn said the funds will be used to “add drop-off locations and increase collection efforts,” adding the organization was already collecting 2,000 pounds of cardboard per week.
Oxford Performing Arts Center executive director John Longshore reported to the council on the recently completed Rubato International Piano Competition.
“I wanted to thank the council for their early support of Rubato and stepping out in faith for its first year,” Longshore said. “The feedback so far has been incredibly positive.”
“With what we learned this year and the support that we have already had, we are excited about next year,” he said.
Fire Chief Gary Sparks announced plans for a special Sept. 11 remembrance service on that day at Liberty Park on the grounds of the Oxford Civic Center beginning at 4 p.m.
In its one other item of official business, the council approved a $42,770 bid from Steam Out for the construction and installation of a concrete pad at Choccolocco Park to be used for a new storage facility.