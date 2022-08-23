 Skip to main content
Oxford council focuses on keeping city clean

OXFORD — Steps that should lead to a cleaner city were the focus of business for the Oxford City Council during its regular session Tuesday night.

The council unanimously approved municipal liens on eight properties throughout the city that had been determined to be in violation of the city’s nuisance ordinance involving the growth and accumulation of grass or weeds in excess of 12 inches.