OXFORD — The City Council discussed adding to city property Tuesday evening during a regularly scheduled meeting.
Council members unanimously voted to allow the mayor to enter into a contract with East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission for the purchase of nearly an acre of land for economic development.
City Council president Chris Spurlin said the city is buying a little over an acre on Spring Branch Road, which lies just south of I-20 in the central portion of the city. The purchase will cost the city about $50,000; Spurlin did not disclose any specific plans for the property.
During the work session prior to the meeting, council members viewed designs for a new welcome sign. Spurlin said Bill Bunn, with the beautification board, presented designs for the new sign.
According to Spurlin, the council will vote on the sign at a later meeting.
In other business, the council members:
— Unanimously voted to adopt modifications to the city’s employee handbook. Spurlin said the language in the employee handbook was modified to match that of the city’s civil service handbook.
— Appointed Mayor Alton Craft as the city’s voting delegate during the business session of the Alabama League of Municipalities’ annual convention in May. Officials appointed Councilwoman Charlotte Hubbard as an alternate delegate.
— Postponed voting on a resolution to allow Craft to execute an agreement between the city and Fun Guys LLC for the city’s first Christmas holiday light show at Choccolocco Park.