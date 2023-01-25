 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Oxford council delays short-term rental ordinance decision

OXFORD – The issue of specifying how and when the owners of short-term rental property should be in contact with their neighboring  owners has forced a delay in approving an ordinance regulating that type of property.

For its regular session Tuesday, the Oxford City Council agenda contained the item to set a Feb. 14 public hearing and vote on the ordinance; it comes after the city planning commission voted during a special called meeting Jan. 19 to recommend approving the new regulations.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.