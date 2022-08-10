Oxford council approves Wellborn tax abatement

OXFORD — Oxford City Council unanimously approved a 15-year tax abatement for Wellborn Cabinet, Inc. during its regular business session Tuesday night.
The approval was anticipated 24 hours after the Talladega County Commission approved the same incentive for the company and the incentive package had been approved by the state of Alabama.
Those approvals set in motion the Ashland-based company’s plans to construct an $18 million facility on 60 acres of the 130-acre Oxford West Industrial Park in Eastaboga.
Construction of the new facility is slated to begin in early 2023, with up to 400 new jobs being made available within the first three years of operation.
“They were looking all over the Southeast and we were lucky to convince them to locate here,” Calhoun County Economic Development Director Don Hopper told the council. “We believe through our workforce development programs we can help them find the people they need.”
“This is a nice area,” said Wellborn representative Jody East. “It’s a really nice site.”
Mayor Alton Craft said the company is “one of those Alabama family industries that has a heart for the state.”
“They want to stay and help the people of the state,” Craft said. “It’s another jewel in our crown, and I’m not talking about Oxford, I’m talking about the entire area.”
Council members also took time to recognize the two Oxford Baseball for Youth teams which won the state championships in the 10 and under category and 8 and under category.