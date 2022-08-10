 Skip to main content
Oxford council approves Wellborn tax abatement

Lots of cabinets

The Wellborn Cabinet, Inc. plant in Ashland, a 2-million-square-foot facility, will continue to operate after the company’s new $18 million plant in the Oxford West Industrial Park becomes operational in 2024. (Submitted photo)

OXFORD — Oxford City Council unanimously approved a 15-year tax abatement for Wellborn Cabinet, Inc. during its regular business session Tuesday night.

The approval was anticipated 24 hours after the Talladega County Commission approved the same incentive for the company and the incentive package had been approved by the state of Alabama.