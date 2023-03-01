 Skip to main content
Oxford council approves short-term rental regulations

OXFORD The Oxford City Council formally approved an ordinance Tuesday night establishing regulations for short-term rental properties within the city limits.

The ordinance passed unanimously after a public hearing during the regular council session. Council President Chris Spurlin was not present due the church he pastors currently hosting a revival.

