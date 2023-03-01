Oxford council approves short-term rental regulations

OXFORD — The Oxford City Council formally approved an ordinance Tuesday night establishing regulations for short-term rental properties within the city limits.
The ordinance passed unanimously after a public hearing during the regular council session. Council President Chris Spurlin was not present due the church he pastors currently hosting a revival.
The new regulations require each short-term rental operator to not only obtain a business license from the city but have an individual permit for each property being used, with each requiring City Council approval.
Chief Building Officer Mike Roberts explained the process which has been developed for each property to become eligible to open for business during the council’s work session.
“They will come in and get an application to fill out in order to get a permit,” Roberts explained. “Once they turn those in, verifying they have done everything necessary to their houses [according to the rules and regulations required by the ordinance], it will come before the planning board and then be sent to the city council [for final approval].”
“Until the council signs off on it, they cannot go any further,” Roberts said. “Once council approves, they will pay the $150 fee and be issued a permit which will be posted on the front door or the window closest to the entrance. Those permits will change colors each year.”
Rental owners will be required to have had all inspections done and approved, along with council approval, before permits and business licenses will be issued.
“The inspections will be done before it reaches council to make sure everything that is required is taken care of,” Roberts said. “By the time they come to council, we will have signed off on it and said they are ready.”
Roberts said there have been three applications already submitted.
“If they are ready, they will be on the Planning Commission agenda next Tuesday,” Roberts said. “On the following Tuesday, they will be in the City Council’s hands. It is possible some could be legally operational within two weeks.”
Roberts also noted that with the ordinance now in effect, it is likely some properties now in operation would soon be shut down. He also got the cooperation of Police Chief Bill Partridge and Fire Chief Gary Sparks to notify his office of any complaints “so I can add that to their files.”
“I guarantee if we start getting calls, you’ll hear about it,” Partridge said.
The probability some would now be forced to close was restated when only one citizen spoke against the ordinance during the public hearing as part of the council’s regular session saying one opened on her street “and nobody knew what was going on.”
“There are a lot of regulations in this ordinance to prevent negative issues,” said council member Mike Henderson. “If we start having negative issues, we can kill this ordinance or whatever we need to do. This ordinance is written in such a way as it will protect our citizens.”
Council member Charlotte Hubbard assured the resident she was aware of the rental property on her street.
“This ordinance will keep from happening what happened on your street where one was opened and there were no regulations,” Hubbard said. “This will stop that. There are a lot of things that now will have to happen before a short-term rental can open.”
MAPCO COMING TO EXIT 185
The council also approved the construction and placement of a MAPCO gas station facility at the I-20 Exit 185 interchange.
The approval comes within a week of the city confirming a Culver’s restaurant will now locate on that now-vacant parcel.
According to the agreement between the city and developers of the parcel, the developers are required to show “letters of intent” from three retailers to locate there within one year after the demolition of the former Shoney’s, O’Charley’s and Ryan’s has been completed.
While Culver’s did not request a formal approval from the council, MAPCO wanted it before proceeding due to the wording of the agreement.
Mayor Alton Craft said the Oxford location will be a new design recently adopted by the company and might also house a Jimmy John’s sandwich shop.
“It will only have four places for trucks to stop,” Craft said. “It won’t be a truck stop.”
There was no public pronouncement on a potential third retailer for the site.
CHOCCOLOCCO PARK
Approval was given to hosting the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division I Softball National Championship at Choccolocco Park for the next two years.
This year’s series is scheduled for May 21-17 and comes after a successful preview series held at the park last weekend.
The council also approved a $153,105.43 bid from BSN Sports for additional bleachers to be added to the Signature softball field which has major tournaments scheduled weekly May through June.