Oxford council approves $175k loan for EMS

OXFORD — The City Council approved a $175,000 loan to Oxford Emergency Medical Services during its Tuesday night meeting.
The ambulance service’s full board of directors — four of whom were recently appointed by the City Council after their predecessors resigned — waited outside the council’s meeting chamber before the start of the meeting.
After an hour-long executive session — which allows public bodies to speak without public scrutiny for various reasons, including some discussions about city employees — the council returned to approve a previously tabled motion, and to approve the loan, an item added to the night’s agenda after the executive session.
The director of Oxford Emergency Medical Service and two relatives who'd worked there were no longer employed by the service as of Wednesday, according to the newly-constituted EMS board's chairman.
Councilman Mike Henderson was asked to read the resolution, which provides the Oxford EMS board with a “$175,000 loan on a one-year, single-pay note, with 2 percent interest,” he said.
At the end of one year, the loan will be renegotiated, he said. The council approved the resolution unanimously, excluding Councilman Phil Gardner, who was not in attendance.
Attempts to reach Marty Carter, the EMS board chair, were unsuccessful by text message and phone call immediately following the meeting.
Earlier in the meeting, the council tabled a motion to award a concessions contract with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department to Sasha Lawley, Anniston-based owner of Sasquatch Snack Shack, and referenced the executive session when discussing the motion during the work session.
Lawley said she had been told the contract would be discussed during the session, but she was uncertain what was being scrutinized, and seemed unsettled at the length of the meeting.
The council approved Lawley’s contract upon their return from the private session without any further discussion or explanation. The contract includes a 25 percent cut of concession sales for the city, according to the contract.
During the first part of the meeting, the council contributed $22,000 to the purchase of championship rings for the players of the Oxford High School Yellow Jackets, which took home a 6A, Region 6 football championship in October. Along with state representatives K.L. Brown and Steve Hurst, and commissioners from Calhoun and Talladega counties, the team will have $31,000 to spend on the rings, according to Council President Chris Spurlin.
The donation was made with a vote from the council during its Tuesday night meeting, where football players, band members, cheerleaders and school administrators were in attendance.
Councilman Steven Waits congratulated the team and coach Keith Etheredge on the win.
“It’s kind of cool to have a coach come in on his first year and win a championship, but after hearing these kids talk about you, it’s easy to see why,” Waits said. “How you pray about them, how you’re there for them … it’s impressive how y’all fought back that night and didn’t give up.”
Team members presented each council member a plaque, along with two more for Mayor Alton Craft and city Fire chief Gary Sparks, that read “2019 AHSAA State Champions.”
The money will be donated to the Oxford City Schools Foundation. According to Councilwoman Charlotte Hubbard, there are about 22,000 residents in Oxford, so each would contribute about a dollar toward the rings.
Hubbard said that spending the money on the rings also helps promote the city.
“We certainly market our city by sending people to conferences and making brochures and paying staff to market our city,” Hubbard said, “but this is a one-time opportunity to put our best foot forward in a situation where the whole state looks at us.”
Craft suggested that the city include language stipulating that any excess money after buying the rings come back to the city as a legal safety mechanism. Hubbard said that any excess would go toward other school programs if it stays with the foundation, and noted the school system’s power to grab the public eye as another reason to invest in it.
“The school system is a huge marketing tool for us,” she said. “Go to the (city) magazine and see where a lot of the stories are coming from.”
During its meeting, the City Council also:
— Approved spending $5,000 for sponsorship of Jacksonville State University’s Softball Fan Day on Sunday.
— Accepted bids for a “heavy-duty lowboy tractor” for $125,967 and a “heavy-duty chassis with dump body and third axle” to Nextran Truck Center.