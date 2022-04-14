Oxford Council approves design work on two U.S. 78 intersections

OXFORD — The Oxford City Council has unanimously approved a contract to have design work done for improvements for two interchanges on U.S. 78.
That comes with word that no significant traffic disruptions are anticipated in the near future with the highway work progressing at the Oxford Exchange.
Council members Tuesday received an update on the Leon Smith Parkway widening project at the Oxford Exchange area.
According to GMC Engineering Manager Keith Strickland, the work that’s been done since the project began in January has brought the project to 20 percent of total completion. Work during the past week has seen drilled shafts being built for a bridge foundation, grading and piping work, and girders being installed at the bridge over Choccolocco Creek.
“Over the next several weeks, work will continue on the bridge foundations for both bridges and the grading contractor will, weather permitting, continue hauling fill material to the area between the bridges,” the report says. “We do not anticipate any significant traffic disruptions. Any lane closures needed will be scheduled as to have no negative impact on events at Choccolocco Park or access to the nearby shopping centers.”
During official business during its regular meeting Tuesday night, the City Council gave Mayor Alton Craft the authority to enter into an engineering services agreement with CDG, Inc. for the amount of $359,600 to improve the intersections of U.S. 78 at the Leon Smith Parkway and Sunny Eve Road.
Funding comes from an approved application with the Alabama Transportation and Improvement II Program.