Oxford commemorates National Day of Prayer

OXFORD — The city of Oxford turned out with all the ruffles and flourishes at City Hall Thursday afternoon for the occasion of the 70th annual National Day of Prayer.
Led with the colors of the Oxford Police Honor Guard and the music of the Oxford High School choir, the ceremony was focused on those who serve the public and those who are served. Prayers were offered for families, those serving in the military and in government, churches, education, businesses, first responders and the arts.
Mayor Alton Craft called the day “emotional” before reading the resolution marking the occasion.
“This is my biggest day as the mayor,” Craft said. “This is so important to me. You don’t understand the blessings this city gets every day.”
Craft said no matter how chaotic things may become during certain days “the Lord always takes care of it.”
“The people that always write me and [Police] Chief [Bill] Partridge letters about praying to God and we have to ceased and desist — they live in a certain state that’s always in turmoil,” Craft said. “You look here and, I’m not saying we’re not going to have problems, but the Lord protects us and I do appreciate that.”
Oxford School Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley said everyone in the school system appreciated prayers for the work they do and the students they serve.
“Every day, we receive those prayers,” Stanley said.
Julio Barreto, Director of Music Education at the Oxford Performing Arts Center, prayed the nation would “use the creativity you have given us in the arts as a mechanism to build a better future for our young people and successfully grow in love as a community and a country.”
“Father, let our artistic creations find those things we have in common in a world obsessed with finding those things which divide us,” Barreto said.
Hobson City Mayor Alberta McCrory, in her prayer for government leaders, asked that leaders understand “it’s not about party, it’s not about the left or the right, but it’s about right and wrong.”
Fire Chief Gary Sparks, upon hearing a siren in the distance, noted approximately 100 firefighters die in service nationally each year.
“These men and women that serve in the fire service don’t know what’s going to happen at each call,” Sparks said. “I ask each of you when you see a fire truck going down the road, say a quick prayer to protect them.”
Partridge put a coda on the afternoon, saying he felt the nation had lost its way “because we have taken God out of our major institutions.”
He then recited from a prayer given by President George Washington in 1783.
“I now make it my earnest prayer that God would have the United States in his Holy protection,” the prayer reads.