Oxford coach, students named as defendants in federal bullying lawsuit

Two former Oxford High School students and a coach were named in a lawsuit this month that alleges bullying due to a lack of faculty oversight.
Huntsville attorney Eric Artrip filed the federal suit Dec. 11 in Alabama’s northern district on behalf of two anonymous plaintiffs — one a former student at the school and a minor, the other that student’s father, referred to as John and Richard Doe. The suit names two students, one who is still a minor and another who graduated, and baseball coach Wes Brooks as defendants. The plaintiff and the minor defendant played on the baseball team together, according to the suit.
The complaint alleges that negligence on Brooks’ part made an incident possible in October 2018, after morning workouts during school hours. The suit alleges that the older defendant deposited bodily fluid into a Powerade bottle. John Doe noticed the Powerade bottle on top of a locker next to the sinks, the suit says, and drank its contents when no one discouraged him from doing so.
After Doe finished drinking the full bottle, the other students laughed at him and another student revealed what had been in the container, the suit says.
Doe became a target for homophobic slurs and sexually explicit insults, according to the lawsuit, and students threw Gatorade bottles at him and into his yard.
The complaint alleges that Brooks was not present in the locker room, though school policy dictates, according to the lawsuit, that a coach be present when the locker room is in use by students. The suit offers no explanation why Brooks is named as responsible over any other coach at the school.
The suit also offers no indication that Doe reported the incident to Brooks, school officials or law enforcement.
Assault with bodily fluids is a Class A misdemeanor, committed if one knowingly causes or attempts to cause contact of their bodily fluids with an unknowing party.
No defendant named in the suit has been charged with a sex offense in relation to the incident, and one or both of the students may have been minors at the time of the incident described.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex offenses unless and until they are convicted or plead guilty, because the stigma associated with such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated.
The suit claims the incident caused “severe personal injuries and mental anguish,” and asks for compensation including damages for that suffering, plus court costs.
Attempts to reach Brooks were unsuccessful Tuesday; an attempt to reach Artrip, attorney for the plaintiff, was also unsuccessful.
Athletics director Larry Davidson declined to comment and referred questions to the superintendent’s office. Attempts to reach Superintendent Jeff Goodwin were also unsuccessful.