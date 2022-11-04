Oxford City students perform above average in ACAP; see challenges in math

OXFORD — The majority of Oxford City Schools’ students performed above average on the 2022 Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program tests.
Test results also showed the need for improvement in fourth and sixth grade math.
The tests are performed annually in grades two through eight in language arts and math.
“The tests measure the percentage of students who are proficient in each grade level based on the state standards,” Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley explained.
She said the district also administers both locally and through the state different levels of ACT testing in grades nine through 11 “so that students and teachers can see growth during those grades.”
In the state language arts category, all tested grades show an increase in proficiency with second-grade scores rising from 47 percent to 61.7 percent and eighth-grade scores increasing from 60 percent to 78.1 percent.
Stanley stressed the group of students who scored 47 as last year’s second-grade class scored 61.82 percent as this year’s third-grade class and the group of students who scored 49.66 as seventh-graders scored 74.1 percent as this year’s eighth-graders.
The district’s language arts scores surpassed the state average by margins as low as seven percent for third-graders and as high as 12 percent for second and eighth-graders.
“You are seeing growth as they move,” Stanley said. “The scores do drop slightly as our students enter the transitional period from fourth to fifth grades and that is something we have to look at as they enter the larger learning environment.”
Districts throughout the state and nation have seen math scores lower and Oxford is no exception, but the district’s scores appear to have bounced back from last year’s testing.
Last year’s second-graders who as a group scored 46 percent scored 56.6 percent as this year’s third-graders.
The scores concerning school administrators most is the drop of last year’s third-graders who scored 49.91 percent but decreased to 33.45 percent as this year’s fourth-graders.
Last year’s sixth-graders scored 34.64 while this year’s group scored 33.68.
“We are excited by the growth we have seen in math,” Stanley said. “It is the fourth and the sixth-grade scores that really hit our radar.”
“The great thing about our teachers, and the leadership they displayed, is the minute they were able to get preliminary results — which were only made available for our internal use — they looked at their pacing,” she said.
“The pacing in fourth and sixth grade needed adjusting in order to give the kids more time to practice the content standards that are most important on the state assessment,” she said. “They had already made those adjustments before this school year began.”
Stanley said her observation on the problems students nationally have shown with math is the subject is more “sequential.”
“With language arts, you hit the same standards repeatedly throughout the year,” she said. “Math is very sequential. One step builds on the next. When you have the type of interrupted learning like we have had the last couple of years, it is my opinion it is much more difficult to not let prerequisites affect the ability to apply your knowledge. There are gaps you have to fill before you understand the next level and there are opportunities lost without having face-to-face instruction.”
Stanley noted the district’s high math and language arts scores in the lower grades show Oxford students “are building their proficiencies early.”
“We feel really good about the high scores we see for the lower grades in both foundational reading and math,” she said. “We feel we are seeing the least amount of kids overall in the ‘red zone’ as we have had in the past.”