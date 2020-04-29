Oxford city employees may receive added pay for work during pandemic

OXFORD — City employees could receive supplemental pay in a few weeks for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, municipal leaders discussed Tuesday.
First responders would receive $250, while other city staff would receive $125, for their work during the coronavirus outbreak in April. The bonus pay would amount to about $57,000 overall, according to Mayor Alton Craft, who proposed the idea to the City Council during a pre-meeting work session alongside Chris Spurlin, council president.
“Our first responders come into contact with people all the time, and our other people, too,” said Craft, noting that city employees work daily to disinfect public spaces, and others, such as library staff and public works employees, have continued to serve the public.
Spurlin said it was a way “to show our appreciation as a city for them continuing to do their job in spite of exceptional risk.”
Council members were asked for approval to hold an official vote during the next city meeting May 12, a request that was informally, but unanimously, granted.
During its meeting, the council approved an ordinance to regulate small cell facilities inside the city, including their installation, removal and modification. Small cell facilities are used by wireless communication companies to boost cellular service signals, but the installations are sometimes viewed as eyesores for city residents, especially in historic districts that capitalize on small-town charm to create tourism.
Legislation had been put before the Alabama Legislature earlier this year to allow expansion of cellular networks, which has prompted some cities to prepare ordinances like Oxford’s.
Spurlin said during the work session that the resolution might not be in its final version, but approving it would allow the city to “grandfather” its regulations in before legislature approval.
Pell City, in St. Clair County, approved a similar ordinance last month, as did nearby Springville, according to reports from The Daily Home.
During its meeting, the council also:
— Authorized the sale of land declared surplus to Pat Shaddix, a current member of the city Board of Education; the land is located between Vance and Gray streets, and sold for $2,000.
— Declared various city vehicles surplus to later sell.
— Authorized preliminary engineering agreements with the Alabama Department of Transportation for upgrades to Friendship Road.
— Appropriated $113,465 to Hale Building Company for additional expenses incurred in the city’s downtown streetscape project.
— Authorized $750 in appropriations to Grizzard Land Surveying for work determining the edges of a piece of city property.
— Reappointed Alex Davenport to the city Board of Education for a five-year term ending May 31, 2025.
— Reappointed Anthony Humphries to the Regional Medical Center board.
— Declared three police vehicles surplus, to be donated to the Graysville Police Department, which was reinstated in September after an 11-year hiatus, according to reports from the time.
— Authorized the mayor to negotiate to purchase property along Leon Smith Parkway that will allow a bridge-widening project to be undertaken.