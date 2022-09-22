 Skip to main content
Oxford City Council targets short-term rentals as unfair to disallowed businesses in R-1

OXFORD — The city of Oxford will crack down on short-term rental properties as a potential new ordinance to regulate those properties is under development.

Mayor Alton Craft, with the agreement of Oxford City Council members, said in a recent meeting that those properties are considered businesses and as such cannot legally operate in zones where businesses are not allowed.