Oxford City Council prepares for new retail around exit 185

The Oxford City Council approved an economic development agreement with three limited corporation developers that will aid in site preparation for a new retail development at the I-20 Exit 185 area. The development is expected to add several jobs to the local economy and $20 million in tax revenues.
The agreement, approved unanimously Tuesday night, is with TC-MAC LLC; I20 Exit 185, LLC; and SP, LLC.
According to the terms of the agreement, the city will reimburse the developers $450,000 “as the city’s contribution to the demolition of the Shoney’s Restaurant, O’Charley’s, Ryan’s Restaurant and hotel improvements on the project site.”
The funds will be paid to the developers within 30 days of the structures being demolished.
The agreement requires the developers to present three executed letters of intent from retail entities agreeing to locate on the project site within one year after the demolition is certified to be completed.
The businesses that will locate on the site are limited to retail only and any business locating on the site must be approved by the city.
Service industries such as banks, motels and nail salons are precluded from locating on the site.
Mayor Alton Craft conformed the developers are “ready to go anytime.”
Councilman Steven Waits asked about having the site secured before the demolition occurs.
“I went by there the other day and there were doors open,” Waits said.
Both Craft and police Chief Bill Partridge agreed many of the doors on the structures were no longer in place.
“We’ve already had cameras out there and had officers sitting up there,” Craft said, adding it was a “promise” the site would be secured.
There were no discussions or announcements of any specific businesses that might be in negotiations to locate at the redeveloped site during Monday’s meeting.
In other business, Fire Chief Gary Sparks reported the first of two new storm shelters is scheduled to be installed at the Friendship Road station on Thursday. The second new shelter will then be prepared for installation at the city garage site.