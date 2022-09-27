 Skip to main content
Oxford City Council OKs tax abatement for Kronospan expansion

OXFORD — Oxford City Council has approved a new tax abatement agreement with Kronospan which will allow the company to proceed with a $45 million expansion of its Eastaboga plant.

The agreement projects 20 new employees at the wood-based panel company over the next four years with construction beginning in September and completed by the end of March 2024.