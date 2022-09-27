Oxford City Council OKs tax abatement for Kronospan expansion

OXFORD — Oxford City Council has approved a new tax abatement agreement with Kronospan which will allow the company to proceed with a $45 million expansion of its Eastaboga plant.
The agreement projects 20 new employees at the wood-based panel company over the next four years with construction beginning in September and completed by the end of March 2024.
“This is a big deal,” said Councilman Mike Henderson. “They could have gone somewhere else, and we thank them for making the decision to stay here.”
This is the company’s third abatement agreement since April bringing the company’s recent total investment commitment to more than $91 million.
Kronospan Chief Financial Officer Anthony Athienitis attended the meeting Tuesday night at which council members took their vote. Athienitis received plaudits from the council members, including Councilwoman Charlotte Hubbard who expressed appreciation for the company’s new signage which she said “will brighten up that area.”
Council members also unanimously approved a fiscal 2023 budget totaling $68.6 million in expenditures and $69.4 million in revenues.
The council also heard from several short-term rental owners concerned about the council’s stand on operating a business in a residential area.
Council President Chris Spurlin reiterated the council’s stand on the Airbnb-type rentals, noting the transient nature of occupants “makes it more like operating a hotel.”
Spurlin said an ordinance is in the works to clarify the city’s regulations on those types of rental properties.
Henderson praised the OxfordFest committee for its success in selling all the spots for Saturday’s annual event.
Oxfordfest is the annual arts and craft festival which takes place the first Saturday in October on Main Street and will operate this year from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The festival features arts and craft vendors from all over, food, live music, fun for all ages, hourly prize drawings, and a $1,000 giveaway.
It is estimated more than 30,000 visited last year’s event.